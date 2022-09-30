HG CARDINAL LOGO

Winning four of their previous five matches with the lone loss to 3A Central Conference top squad Baptist Prep, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals lost a tough one this past Tuesday on the road. With chances to win in a very competitive match, the Cards fell to the Central Arkansas Christian Lady Mustangs 3-1, falling 25-20 in the first set before tying things up with a 25-15 win in the second.