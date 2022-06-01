EVAN LEE

Former Bryant Hornet Evan Lee holds up his MVP plaque after helping the Hornets win the 2016 state championship. Lee, the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year that season, will be making his Major League debut in a start vs. the New York Mets.

Former Bryant Hornet and Arkansas Razorback Evan Lee will be making his Major League Baseball debut today for the Washington National, facing the New York Mets on the road today at noon. Read story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

