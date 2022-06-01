Former Bryant Hornet and Arkansas Razorback Evan Lee will be making his Major League Baseball debut today for the Washington National, facing the New York Mets on the road today at noon. Read story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Called Up: Former Hornet, Hog Lee to make MLB debut
- Arkansas 2M to benefit SC Clubs
- Panther duo to play for Red Wolves
- Saline County vote totals
- Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in final day of voting
- Benton goes back-to-back, down GCT for title
- Benton, Greene County Tech title game suspended
- Lady Panthers vie for title vs. Golden Eagles
Most Popular
Articles
- Middleton announces death of Mark Middleton
- Saline County vote totals
- Panther duo to play for Red Wolves
- Called Up: Former Hornet, Hog Lee to make MLB debut
- Man reportedly pulls knife on police during traffic stop
- Arkansas 2M to benefit SC Clubs
- Mountain bike park in the works in Benton
- Benton, Greene County Tech title game suspended
- Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in final day of voting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.