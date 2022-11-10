Harmony Grove Head Coach Andy Brakebill will begin his 10th season at the helm of a Saline County basketball program Tuesday.
In his third year leading the Cardinals, Brakebill said this is the “biggest team I have coached in my career.”
In 2021, Harmony Grove rolled off 13 wins on the year before slipping in the quarterfinals of the 7-3A District Tournament.
“We ended up finishing 13-15 last year and won our first game in district, but ended up getting beat by Prescott,” Brakebill said.
In the spring, Harmony Grove bid farewell to two seniors that finished in the top 10 in scoring average among Saline County shooters.
Carson Withers provided the biggest fire for the Cardinals, leading with 16.4 points per game, second best in the county behind Bryant’s Khasen Robinson with 17.6.
Cash Parker was also strong in 2021, averaging a hair over nine per contest.
As for returning experience, Brakebill said he has a number of guys that got important minutes a year ago and he will be looking for more production this season.
“We have Blake Ammons back, our 6-foot-9 center,” Brakebill said. “He has the most experience. We also have Peyton Russell, who is still in football, and Luke Whitley and Jace Tickell. Those are the guys that got minutes last year that are returning.”
Ammons finished third on the team in scoring last season, averaging 7.1 in 24 contests. Whitley and Russell combined for 4.2 per game.
“They all feel like they have to step up and be a better player because (Withers) did the majority of our scoring last year,” Brakebill said. “So they all feel the burden to produce more. They have had a good summer and we have preached to them about being more confident and have more control.
“We are going to need everyone to chip in and fill that void. Blake Ammons has really progressed and out of the three years I have coached him, I am expecting him to have his best year by far.”
Brakebill said his big man has always provided crucial rim protection, but added that he wants him to be a more dominant scorer for the Cardinals in 2022-23.
Looking at the strengths coming into the new season, Brakebill is relying heavily on his size this year.
“This is the biggest team I have ever had,” Brakebill said. “I have a lot of length so size is our strength. If we put in the time and work, we will be a hard team to contend with, rebound-wise.”
On the other side, experience in game situations lacks for the Cardinals.
“We just have to get some guys game experience,” Brakebill said. “They have been practicing hard but you get tired of beating up yourselves at this point in the year. We have to get them some game minutes. It will be a process, but I like our team and the potential we have this year. We just have to let the chips fall where they fall and do what we do.”
With the new year also comes two new additions to the squad with move-in Tyler McCormick and Benton transfer Walter Browning.
“(Browning) is going to handle the ball for us,” Brakebill said. “Carson did a lot of that for us last year so he will take over that duty. Walter is a point guard, but he is also a scoring point, as well. He is definitely our quickest guy, as well. Like I said, we are inexperienced, but we are going to run with it.
Tyler Hill is also another senior Brakebill looks to play big minutes in the coming games for the Cardinals.
As for the strength of competition in conference action, Brakebill said Prescott is clearly the most athletic team, but overall, the conference is “pretty even from top to bottom.”
Harmony Grove kicks off the new year with a home match tonight against Saline County Homeschool. Senior girls will play first at about 6 p.m. at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell.
On Thursday, however, a bit of an emotional tilt awaits Brakebill and company as Harmony Grove travels to Bauxite.
Brakebill led the Bauxite Miners for seven seasons before going to Poyen for a short tenure prior to landing the Harmony Grove gig.
“I was just telling my family this past weekend that it is going to be kind of weird going back,” Brakebill said. “I have not coached a game there since I left. It is going to be different.”
The Cardinals will follow the Lady Cardinals on Thursday as well at Fred Dawson Gym.