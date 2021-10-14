HG O-LINE

The Harmony Grove Cardinals offensive line sets up in a game earlier this season. That line helped the Cardinals rush for 360 yards in a 27-22 win over Bauxite on the road last week.

After picking up a 27-22 win over Bauxite to claim the Saline River Showdown trophy last week, the Harmony Grove Cardinals welcome the Arkadelphia Badgers for homecoming Friday at Sykes Stadium in Haskell. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.