After picking up a 27-22 win over Bauxite to claim the Saline River Showdown trophy last week, the Harmony Grove Cardinals welcome the Arkadelphia Badgers for homecoming Friday at Sykes Stadium in Haskell. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
