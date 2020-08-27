The Harmony Grove Cardinals football team is ready for the upcoming season, despite the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic will play out.
“It is uncertain, but as coaches, you look for opportunities to teach life lessons to these young men,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “This has given us that opportunity to stress the term ‘perseverance.’ You don’t know if you are going to play but you keep working to that and you will be rewarded for it. If you don’t (play) the work you have done hadn’t been for nothing. It is actually going to pay off.
“We are excited that we are going to get to go ahead and play, obviously. If nothing else, it makes the kids feel normal again instead of sitting at home. Kids are more resilient than adults so I think they have handled the entire process better than we have.”
Harmony Grove had a setback during the preseason when a coach tested positive for COVID-19, however, no player has tested positive. Guthrie stressed that he and his staff have been diligent in enforcing social distancing and the wearing masks as mandated by the governor.
Though still more than a week away from opening day, the Cardinals are preparing as if tomorrow is game day.
The Cardinals will be young with a lot of inexperience on both sides of the ball in 2020. Returning a total of six starters from last season, numbers are down for the squad, coming in right around 30 athletes.
Guthrie said there were four or five athletes that were originally set to play, but due to the pandemic will not be on the team as they are strictly homeschooling.
Also, another would-be player will be forced to miss the entire season following knee surgery.
“The kids are working really hard. This place is just an awesome place to work,” Guthrie said. “You have great kids to work with. You have a very supportive administration and community. We were able to have a scrimmage game last week and offensively and defensively, I felt like we executed fairly good, considering it was the first time for a number of kids.
“Taking all that in consideration, I feel like the execution was good. Obviously the tackling wasn’t great because we haven’t been able to do that (in practice). We haven’t had time to go through our process of proper tackling techniques. That stuff takes a lot of reps. We are working on it and hopefully we are getting a little better each day.”
Looking at this year’s on-field leaders, Guthrie highlighted a number of guys he is hoping will have an impact in 2020.
Senior Canyon Clifton will start on both sides of the ball at half-back and safety.
“He played both of those spots last year,” Guthrie said. “He is coming back with a lot of experience.”
Senior Sam Mills will be back at center and will also play linebacker, which Guthrie said is a big help.
Luis Meza played a lot of outside linebacker and started over half the season in 2019 will also be back this year.
Junior quarterback Hunter Williams returns under center as the Cardinals continue with the Diamond-T offense. Williams started every game as a sophomore in 2019, helping the Cardinals to a 4-6 record, including two wins in the tough 7-4A Conference.
“He has quite a bit of experience coming back,” Guthrie said.
Looking at his offense, Guthrie said controlling the ball and the clock is key.
“We try to control the ball and the clock because of the situation we are in and the conference, we want to try and keep our defense on the sidelines,” Guthrie said. “It is no secret that we don’t have the type speed that we have to play. It is better to be more in control of the game instead of being out there trying to chase someone that is faster than you.”
As for strengths this year, Guthrie said the team’s mindset is at the top.
“We try to make a living on our hardcore mindset,” he said. “Try to play hard. That is one thing with the young guys that we were worried about going in to the benefit game. But we were pleased.”
Weaknesses, though, would be numbers.
“We are trying to play 4A ball with 30 players year in and year out,” Guthrie said. “We are going to face some teams that have 60, 70, 80, 90 kids on the other side.”
Guthrie said speed, too, is a factor, along with inexperience.
Looking at the conference overall, the 4A state champion has come from the 7-4A the past two seasons with Robinson being the most recent.
Robinson and Nashville sit at No. 1 and 2 in preseason while Robinson is the overall 4A leader in the state.
The Cardinals will travel to Jessieville in Week 1 on Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.