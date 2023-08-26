HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals stepped up and met a challenge put forth by their coach Friday against Riverview.
The Cardinals opened their season with an impressive 42-19 home win over the Raiders.
When asked about his team’s showing, Cardinal coach Mike Guthrie smiled big while complimenting the players.
“Coming into this game, I told the team this season-opener will show us what kind of squad we’ll have moving forward,” he said. “I’m pleased. I thought we executed extremely well. I’m really looking forward to this being a good season.”
Harmony Grove never trailed in this game.
In fact, the Cardinals took the lead on their first play from scrimmage when running back Maddox Moore broke through the front line of the Riverview defense and sprinted to a 65-yard touchdown. Jonah Russell, who converted on all six of his extra-point attempts, made the kick to make the score 7-0.
However, Riverview bounced back when Trevion Greer scored on a 15-yard carry with 8:33 left in the first. Following the point-after, the score was 7-7.
But from that point, the Cardinals would dominate the game.
Harmony Grove took the lead when Peyton Potter ran 61 yards for a touchdown. With just under two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Potter scored on a carry of 5 yards.
The Raiders trailed 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second, Harmony Grove continued to roll.
With 11:07 left to play, Potter ran 67 yards on his way to a touchdown.
Now trailing 28-7, a turnover would result in the Cardinals adding to their lead.
Harmony Grove defensive back Whitt Richardson intercepted a pass with 9:21 left in the first half. The Cardinals made Riverview pay for its mistake moments later when Potter took a pitch from quarterback Lane Richardson and cruised to 35-yard touchdown.
With 3:52 left until the intermission, Harmony Grove’s Justen Washington scored on a 5-yard run.
With under 20 seconds left in the half, Riverview drove down to the Harmony Grove 2-yard line. However, the Cardinal defense stepped up and held the Raiders out of the end zone. With 1.9 seconds remaining in the first half, Riverview faced a fourth-and-goal from the Cardinal 10. But the Raiders were unable to score as a pass toward the end zone fell incomplete and time on the clock expired.
Harmony Grove went into halftime holding a 42-7 lead.
The mercy rule clock ran the entire second half as Guthrie put his reserve players in the game.
Harmony Grove’s Ethan Hackler recovered a fumble early in the half. But the Cardinals could not add to their lead.
In fact, the Raiders did all the scoring in the second half.
Greer scored on a 2-yard run in the third and a 34-yard run in the fourth as Harmony Grove held on for the double-digit victory.
“We worked hard all summer,” Guthrie said. “They worked their butts off. We talked about how every season, each team must develop their identity who we’ll be. I was pleased with how we did to start our season.”
Harmony Grove hits the road this Friday to DeWitt. The Dragons defeated the Barton Bears last night by the same score the Cardinals downed the Raiders, 42-19.