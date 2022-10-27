Harmony Grove junior Landon Matthews runs in a homecoming win over Dover earlier this season. Matthews leads the Cardinals in rushing going into Friday’s home game with the Mayflower Eagles in 4-4A Conference play. A win would clinch the Cardinals first conference championship.
The Harmony Grove Cardinals are in a position to make even more history on the gridiron come Friday.
Sitting at 8-0 overall on the season, the Cardinals are a win away from their first conference title in the program’s history.
“We set a goal last December and that was to play for a conference championship,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “The kids have worked hard and now the opportunity is in front of us. We are excited about that.”
Harmony Grove enjoyed its off week last Friday, taking the time to nurse injuries and improve in practice.
“The off week really helped us,” Guthrie said. “We haven’t had any big injuries, but we have some kids that were pretty banged up. It gave us an opportunity to get those kids back and a little more healthy.”
In Week 9, the Cardinals host the Mayflower Eagles in 4-4A Conference play.
Mayflower (3-5, 2-4) fell hard to Bauxite last week, losing 22-3 at home.
“Mayflower has some really talented skill guys and quite a bit of speed, compared to us,” Guthrie said. “Offensively, we have to take care of the football and try to put some drives together and keep their offense off the field.”
The Eagles rushed for 134 yards against the Miners a week ago, and threw for 80 more in the losing effort. Mayflower also committed two turnovers on the night, but forced three on Bauxite, including two interceptions.
Penalty flags were not thrown a lot, but the five against Mayflower resulted in big yardage as the Eagles were set back a total of 80 yards on the night.
Guthrie said his players have really accepted one challenge at a time and have answered the call.
“We have told our guys and they have really took it in, but if you don’t handle the task at hand, then there is no down the road,” Guthrie said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Everett Field in Haskell.