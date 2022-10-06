The Harmony Grove Cardinals (6-0, 4-0) continue to add to their already magical 2022 season after downing Lamar on the road last week in blowout fashion.
Coming into Week 6, the Cardinals are the only 6-0 team in 4A and hold a strong grip on 4-4A’s top spot.
At Lamar last week, the Cardinals played to a 17-14 advantage at the half before turning on the defensive jets in the second.
Looking for another big win against its second undefeated opponent, Harmony Grove would hold Lamar to 11 yards of offense in the second half.
“It was a big win,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “It was huge for us. The kids came in at halftime and made some adjustments and just took over the game. They were doing what they were coached to do and if it’s possible, we played better the second half then we did the first half.
“The kids play so darn hard and with their hearts. We challenge them each week and they accept the challenge. Sometimes those adjustments aren’t made at halftime, but this group loves the game and plays with passion. That is obvious by how they are playing.”
The Cardinals welcome much more than Dover this week as the city of Haskell will celebrate homecoming before kickoff.
With homecoming brings a massive crowd and more of an electric atmosphere to an already momentum-filled Cardinals team.
“We had people standing on the sidelines on our side last week at Lamar,” Guthrie said. “That is a lot of people traveling. This Friday night will be packed and fun. There will be even more people than normal. Hopefully we put a product on the field that they can be proud of.”
With Dover in town Friday, the Cardinals will face only the second conference team this year that sports a true Spread offense.
“This is just the second time in a league game that we have seen that. That has challenges in itself,” Guthrie said. “We are a T team so we practice it year-round. When we have these Spread teams come in, it is a little new for us. We have to move people around and get them in the best position for them to be successful.”
Dover led Hall last week 12-0 in the first half and 12-6 at the break before falling in the end, 28-12.
Hall held Dover in check through the air, allowing only 67 passing yards, but gave up nearly 170 on the ground.
Turnovers were the deciding factor in the loss for Dover as it committed six in the game (three fumbles and three interceptions).
Hall, too, would turn over the ball many times, losing four fumbles.
With Dover allowing 304 yards on the ground, Harmony Grove will plan to stick to its guns in the running game this week.
Harmony Grove put on a clinic last week, rushing for 263 yards and throwing for 96.
Landon Matthews led all rushers with 85 yards and a score on 19 carries. Evan Jackson followed with three carries for 77 yards and two scores in the win over Lamar.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, immediately following the homecoming court presentation and crowning of the queen.
Pregame festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Everett Stadium in Haskell.