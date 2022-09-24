The Harmony Grove Cardinals were the aggressor from start to finish of their home game against Clinton Friday.
The Cardinals’ aggression resulted in them remaining undefeated on the season, rolling by the Yellowjackets 42-21.
“All week long – we told the players that we’re competing and looking to earn respect,” Harmony Grove Coach Mike Guthrie said. “The team stepped up. They accepted the challenge and played very well against Clinton.”
The Cardinals’ victory improves their record to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the 4-4A.
Harmony Grove wasted no time making its presence felt as it grabbed the lead with 5:48 left in the first quarter when Lane Richardson scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Luke McCormick’s kick made the score 7-0.
The Cardinals’ touchdown was setup by Peyton Russell’s interception on Clinton’s first possession of the game.
Harmony Grove added to its lead when Richardson found the end zone on a 2-yard carry. With 7:31 left in the first half, the Cardinals led 14-0.
The Yellowjackets eventually scored their first points with 2:19 left in the second quarter when Braeden Eppes caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jobe Chalk. The kick made the score 14-7.
However, Harmony Grove showed its mental toughness and responded by going on a drive that was highlighted by Peyton Potter running 28 yards for a TD. With under a minute left in the half, the Cardinals led 21-7. But Clinton would take advantage of a great kick return to score its next points.
Following the return, the Yellowjackets started their possession on the Harmony Grove side of the field. Clinton got a TD when Eppes caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Chalk. With 20.6 seconds remaining in the first half, the score was 21-14.
Following the intermission, Harmony Grove continued the be the more physical team.
With 5:08 left in the third period, Landon Matthews’ 36-yard touchdown carry would put the Cardinals up 28-14.
“We work hard,” Guthrie said. “The team stepping up to make plays in big moments whenever Clinton tried to battle back is a reflection of our kids’ work ethic. We’re a small community. One of the reasons these kids work hard is because they want to make our community proud.”
In the closing moments of the third, Harmony Grove recovered a Yellowjacket fumble on its own 34 to stop their drive. Eventually, Harmony Grove increased its lead to 21 after Tristen Hogan made his way to the end zone on a 40-yard carry. With 9:37 remaining in the game, the Cardinals were up 35-14.
Clinton finally stopped Harmony Grove’s spurt when Eppes caught a 59-yard TD pass from Chalk. With under 7 minutes left to play, the Yellowjackets had cut the Harmony Grove lead to 35-21.
But the Cardinals – as they did throughout the game – managed to maintain their aggression and ultimately scored the final points of the evening when Potter busted into the end zone from 2 yards out. Harmony Grove’s lead was now 42-21 with just over three minutes left.
When time expired, the Cardinals had earned a statement, three-score victory over Clinton (4-1, 2-1).
“We played with a chip on our shoulder,” Guthrie said. “We come into this new conference, and nobody knows who we are. The coaches voted us to finish sixth – and my guys took that personal. They’ve been inspired and working hard with that prediction in mind. I’m proud of what they’ve done and especially how we executed against Clinton. Our overall team execution was impressive.”
What the Cardinals have accomplished thus far is a matter of being tough, physical, and riding a wave of emotion that includes the entire community of Haskell.
“It’s crazy the amount of spirit there is right now,” Guthrie said. “Everybody is talking football. The excitement is high. We all have a reason to be excited as we just beat a really good Clinton team. The guys played hard and executed the game plan. I’m so proud of them.”
The Cardinals will now take the trek to Lamar (4-0, 2-0), which had a bye this past week after beating Bauxite 28-21 at home on Sept. 16.