GLEN ROSE – The Harmony Grove Cardinals are off to one of the hottest starts to a season in program history. Coming into Friday’s home conference battle with rival Glen Rose the Cardinals were 5-0 in league action and 13-3 overall.
Following a defensive storm, Harmony Grove made it look easy as it downed the Beavers 54-27 to keep its tight grasp on the conference and improve to 14-3, 6-0 on the year.
The win was also the Cardinals fifth straight, dating back to Dec. 28.
Harmony Grove locked in early, holding Glen Rose to two first-quarter points while taking a 15-2 advantage heading into the second frame.
The Cardinals would not stop as they added 11 of their own while giving up only four to lead 26-6 at the break.
Harmony Grove nailed four 3-pointers in the half and was 4 for 6 from the foul line. Tyler McCormick led the Cardinals with seven in the half, followed by Blake Ammons with six and Luke Whitley with five.
Looking for more in the second half, the Cardinals opened the third with 11 more points – five more from Whitley – to lead Glen Rose 37-16 with a quarter to go.
With the win all but in the bag, Harmony Grove never let up as it put together its best quarter of the game with 17 in the final frame.
Ammons continued to dominate inside, adding six of his 10 second-half points in the fourth. The big man would lead all scorers with 16 on the night.
Glen Rose, too, put up its best showing in the fourth, but it was too late as the Cardinals rolled to the victory.
McCormick would finish with 14, followed by Whitley with seven.
Alone atop the conference standings, Harmony Grove will now face its second three-game road trip this month as it takes on Genoa Central tonight at 7:30.
The Cardinals travel to Centerpoint on Thursday, followed by a big road tilt with Prescott on Jan. 24.
Following the road trip, Harmony Grove will enjoy four of their last five regular-season games at home with key matchups against Jessieville and Glen Rose scheduled to round out the season ahead of postseason action.