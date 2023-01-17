BLAKE AMMONS

Harmony Grove senior Blake Ammons, 33, makes a move down low in a 54-27 win over rival Glen Rose Friday at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. 

GLEN ROSE – The Harmony Grove Cardinals are off to one of the hottest starts to a season in program history. Coming into Friday’s home conference battle with rival Glen Rose the Cardinals were 5-0 in league action and 13-3 overall.