CHASE CHILTON

Harmony Grove senior Chase Chilton takes a cut in a game earlier this season. Chilton had the game-winning hit in the top of the seventh of a 3-2 victory over the Miners Monday in Bauxite. 

The Harmony Grove Cardinals defeated the Bauxite Miners 3-2 in nonconference action Monday in Bauxite. Read full story in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you