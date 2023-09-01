WHITT RICHARDSON

Harmony Grove senior Whitt Richardson, center, makes a tackle in a 42-19 win over Riverview in Haskell Friday. Richardson also had an interception in the win.

ALEXIS MCDADE/Special to The Saline Courier

HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals opened the 2023 gridiron campaign with a bang in Week 0, taking down the visiting Riverview Raiders 42-19 despite battling one of the hottest days of the year.