HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals opened the 2023 gridiron campaign with a bang in Week 0, taking down the visiting Riverview Raiders 42-19 despite battling one of the hottest days of the year.
Cards face physical road test in Week 1
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
-
-
Latest News
- What to stream this weekend: Indiana Jones, 'One Piece,' 'The Menu' and tunes from NCT and Icona Pop
- Hornets host St. Louis’ Cadets in monster matchup
- Miners return to ‘Pit’ for Billies
- Cards face physical road test in Week 1
- Rivalry reignites in Malvern
- Bryant falters late to Belles
- Panthers take 3rd in a row vs. excellent competition
- Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work
Most Popular
Articles
- Central Arkansas theaters participate in National Cinema Day offering $4 movie tickets on Aug. 27
- Bryant, Benton gear up for Salt Bowl XXIV
- Former Bauxite police officer charged with ‘interception and recording,’ controlled substance possession
- SALT BOWL XXIV: Hornets take control late, win 9th straight
- Cardinals roll over Riverview in opener
- Benton bests Bryant again in Battle of the B-Towns
- Bauxite gets best of HG in rivalry
- Sheriff’s Office reports describe encounter with man who later was struck and killed by vehicles
- Bryant, Benton players set for Salt Bowl
- Smith-Caldwell Drug Store closes doors; business sold to Walgreens
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.