PRESCOTT – The Harmony Grove Cardinals suffered their first 7-3A Conference loss Tuesday, slipping on the road in overtime at Prescott, 46-44.
Cards fall in 1st league match, break streak
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
