JACE TICKELL

Harmony Grove senior Jace Tickell goes up for a shot in a game earlier this season. The Cardinals fell in their first 7-3A Conference game Tuesday, dropping 46-44 in overtime to Prescott on road. 

PRESCOTT – The Harmony Grove Cardinals suffered their first 7-3A Conference loss Tuesday, slipping on the road in overtime at Prescott, 46-44.

Tags

Recommended for you