BLAKE AMMONS

Harmony Grove senior Blake Ammons, 33, competes in a game earlier this season. Ammons scored 17 points in a 54-30 win over the McGehee Owls Thursday in the first round of the 3-4A Regional at Drew Central. The win punched the Cardinals ticket to the 3A State Tournament this coming week at Lamar. 

MONTICELLO – For the first time in nearly a decade, the Harmony Grove Cardinals are headed back to the 3A State Tournament in basketball. Harmony Grove is guaranteed a spot in the big dance despite how the rest of its regional tournament plays out.

