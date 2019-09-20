The Harmony Grove Cardinals (1-1) stay on the road in Week 3 as they travel to White County to face the Bald Knob Bulldogs (0-2).
Bald Knob suffered a 28-8 loss to Valley View in Week 1 before taking a bye week last Friday.
Predominately a running squad, Bald Knob likes to keep its attack on the ground, rushing 58 times thus far this season, compared to only eight passing downs.
Senior quarterback Johnson Capps leads the charge with 110 yards on 14 carries. In Week 1, Capps rushed for 108 of his season total, including a 61-yard streak.
From the passing position, he was 0 for 4 in loss to Valley View.
Harmony Grove captured its first win of the year in Week 2, defeating Gurdon on the road, 14-7.
Also a ground-and-pound offensive squad, the Cardinals use a plethora of backs out of the Wing T, including team leader Willie Newton, who has rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries this year.
Jayce Harrison follows with 69 yards on 16 carries.
Kickoff is planned for 7 p.m.
A soggy forecast is also expected for Friday night, including an 80-percent chance of showers.