Cards hold off CAC for home upset

HASKELL -- Being a big underdog has been Harmony Grove’s story almost as long as the program has been around.
On Friday, the Cardinals (2-2, 1-1) found themselves with a tall order ahead and decided- to run straight through it for the upset 43-42 victory over Central Arkansas Christian (3-1, 1-1).
“They played with their hearts tonight,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “That was a heck of a high school football game. Really exciting.”
The Cardinals had their wings clipped it seemed with 1:42 to go after CAC scored for the 42-35 lead.
Having to string together long series all night, Harmony Grove put together its most important one of the season so far as Jacobe Nobles scored on a 2-yard run before a successful 2-point attempt made it 43-42 with under a half minute left.
“We had a third and long and a fourth and 6 and converted it,” Guthrie said.
With all the momentum now in the Cardinals favor, the game would end oddly as the ensuing kickoff landed and died near the sideline before Maddox Moore jumped on it -- possession Harmony Grove.
“It was crazy,” Guthrie said. “We lined up like we were kicking to the right and then kicked it left. They were all leaning to the right and there was a hole on the left.”
The Cardinals would enjoy a much-deserved victory kneel to win, erasing any chance of a CAC comeback.
The Cardinals started the home contest behind the 8-ball as CAC jumped out to a 14-0 lead 8:28 left in the first half.
The Cardinals, though, would begin their comeback as Peyton Potter got his team on the board with a 2-yard run with 3:14 left in the half.
Harmony Grove would trail 14-7.
Looking for a score before the break, the Cardinals struck again, this time on another Potter touchdown. This score would come via the rare Harmony Grove passing play from 6-yards out.
Freshman kicker Jonah Russell would miss the point-after, leaving the Cardinals down 14-13 at halftime.
“He missed his first one all year and I thought, ‘dang, that’s a heck of a time to miss one,” Guthrie said. “But he has kicked well all year for us.”
The game would begin to get wild once the second half arrived.
CAC quickly struck with a score in the first 36 seconds of the third quarter to make it 22-13.
Harmony Grove would answer a few minutes later with a Lane Richardson keeper from a yard away. The 2-point try would be good to pull the Cardinals within 22-21 with more than 8 minutes in the frame.
CAC would continue to quickly answer, scoring again on a 20-second drive to make it 28-21 with 8:10 left in the third after the missed PAT.
Trying to slow things down, Harmony Grove would go on a long series before Justen Washington trucked in from 13 yards to make it 28-28 with 1:50 to go in the third.
CAC would again score quickly, taking a 34-28 advantage with 1.4 seconds left in the third after another missed conversion try.
Harmony Grove had its chance midway through the fourth and pounced, scoring the go-ahead score on an 8-yard run from Moore to make it 35-34.
CAC would take the lead again late before the Cardinals late-quarter heroics kicked in.
The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Cardinals and is the first in conference action this season for the Red Birds.
“We went into this telling our kids that (CAC) was going to score,” Guthrie said. “They have a lot of skilled players and a great offensive line. We knew they were going to move the ball. We had to play keep-away. They only had three or four touches in the first half. It was wild how this thing ended.”
The Cardinals will be back in action in Week 4 at Clinton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.