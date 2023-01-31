LUKE WHITLEY

Harmony Grove senior Luke Whitley, 5, drives to the basket in a game earlier this season. Whitley had 13 points in a 46-39 win over Fouke this past Friday. 

HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals got back on track Friday with a big 46-39 win over Fouke in their return home after a second three-game road trip.

