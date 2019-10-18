The Harmony Grove Cardinals (3-3, 1-2) will celebrate homecoming Friday at Sykes Stadium as they welcome the defending 4A state champion Arkadelphia to town.
The Cardinals are coming off of a tough 28-7 loss to Bauxite in Week 6.
The Badgers (5-1, 2-1), however, trounced Fountain Lake 40-8, but did not score in the second half.
The Badgers have kept their offensive attack mostly on the ground, gaining 1,615 yards on 204 carries this season.
Senior back Kyren Harrison leads Arkadelphia with 716 yards on 83 carries and 16 touchdowns. Only once this season has the speedy back not eclipsed the century mark rushing (Week 5 vs. Robinson).
Fellow senior Cannon Turner follows with 446 yards and three scores on 70 touches.
He also runs the quarterback position, completing 26 of 53 passes for 372 yards and three scores. He has been picked off five times on the year.
For the Cardinals, quarterback Hunter Williams was roughed up a bit against the Miners last week, getting dropped behind the line four times.
Canyon Clifton led the Cardinals with 43 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
As a team, Harmony Grove gained 132 yards on 48 offensive plays in the loss.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Homecoming festivities will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.