HASKELL -- The Harmony Grove Cardinals (1-2, 0-1) have had a tough go at the 2023 football season thus far.
Dropping its last two, including a 28-21 loss to Pottsville in Week 2, the Cardinals are looking for any kind of momentum.
"We started great in the first quarter, up 14-0, and then we got part way through that second quarter and our kids just hit a wall," said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. "We have not been able to practice outside. Haven't been in the heat. At gametime the heat index was 93 and our kids just weren't in shape. You have to practice in it to play in it.
"I give them credit. They played hard and came out with the win. Our kids gave all they had, just wasn't much to give after that first quarter."
Harmony Grove faces another strong foe in Week 3 as unbeaten Central Arkansas Christian makes the trek to Haskell.
The Mustangs have been dominant through their first three contests, winning by a combined 142-67 after taking down Bauxite 50-45 last week.
"They are a snap it as quick as we can and try to get as many plays in in a game that we possibly can kind of team," Guthrie said. "I've had coaches tell me they are the fastest high school team when it comes to snapping the ball. On video you can see the running back getting tackled and the coach is winding his arm before his guy is even down.
"They are going to go fast and spread you sideline to sideline. They are going to throw it quite a bit. That scares me because our conditioning isn't great to begin with and now your kids are constantly running. We have a lot of them that have to turn around and play offense as well."
CAC quarterback and Arkansas commit Grayson Wilson completed 31 of 44 pass attempts last week, throwing for 374 yards and six scores on the Miners. He also ran for 89 yards and a score on 10 keeps.
"For him to be committed there he is a player," Guthrie said. "He is not the average high school quarterback. He has about five receivers, four of which can really run and catch. With them spreading you out they do a lot of quick-game packages. That is basically their running game. They will hand it off, but not a lot."
A late flip from Wilson to Tyler Blakely for the score with 2:28 left in the game would be the deciding factor for CAC in Week 2.
The Cardinals ran the ball well in Week 2 again with Justen Washington, Maddox Moore and Jacobe Nobles all finding the endzone in the loss.
Guthrie said the game plan this week is simply to control the clock and keep Wilson and company sidelined as much as possible.
"We are going to do what we do and manage the clock and keep their offense on the sidelines," Guthre said. "That is the goal."
The Cardinals return home with kickoff set for 7 p.m. in Haskell.
"It is going to be a heck of a challenge, but we finally get to be back home for the first time in two weeks so we are happy about that," Guthrie added.