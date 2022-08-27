The Harmony Grove Cardinals packed both the thunder and the lightning for their trip to Lake Village on Friday.
Set to open the new season, the Cardinals took control early and often and never gave the Lakeside Beavers a chance on the road, winning 41-6.
Stud running back Irvin Guerrero put the Cardinals on the board to start, using good ground game for the score. Harmony Grove would lead 7-0 with 5:55 left in the opening frame.
Shortly after, the Cardinals would tack on to their lead with a TD run from Peyton Potter with 2 minutes to tick in the quarter.
Up 14-0 in the second frame, Harmony Grove would allow its lone defensive let down of the night as Lake Village managed a TD. A failed conversion would leave the Cardinals with a 14-6 lead.
Moving the ball well, the Cardinals attacked again with Potter for his second score of the night. Harmony Grove led 21-6 with 2:16 left in the half.
Despite the lead, Harmony Grove showed its magic with an onside kick recovery. One minute and three seconds later the Cardinals would be back in the end zone, again off the legs of Guerrero. A failed conversion from Harmony Grove left the Cardinals in front 27-6 at halftime.
Harmony Grove continued with all of the momentum in the second half, forcing a fumbled inside the 5-yard line. The Cardinals would turn that into points later in the quarter to extend their lead.
Late in the fourth, Harmony Grove tacked on its last score, this time a run from Hayden Lee, before downing Lake Village 41-6 in the season opener.
Harmony Grove will open its home schedule next week as it welcomes DeWitt to town. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.