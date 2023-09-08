KADEN HARMON

Harmony Grove senior Kaden Harmon, 54, grabs an opponent in the Cardinals opening-season win vs. Riverview in Haskell. The Cardinals hit the road to Pottsville to play the Apaches Friday at 7 p.m. to open 4-4A Conference play. 

HASKELL - The Harmony Grove Cardinals (1-1) are coming off a tough loss to DeWitt in Week 1, slipping 33-21 after a sluggish first-half start.