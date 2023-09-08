HASKELL - The Harmony Grove Cardinals (1-1) are coming off a tough loss to DeWitt in Week 1, slipping 33-21 after a sluggish first-half start.
“For whatever reason, we came out flat and felt like we were not ready to play,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “That is my fault as the head coach. But DeWitt came out with a good football team. They had a sound offensive and defensive game plan.
“We just came up short. We started playing harder in the second half and hopefully we have learned from that and know now that we have to show up every Friday night, emotionally and physically.”
Week 2 does not get much easier with Pottsville (1-1) hosting the Cardinals this week.
Pottsville is coming off a big rivalry win against 5A’s Dardanelle, a game where the ground attack sparked most of the momentum, along with forcing four turnovers in the victory.
“They are always going to be well-coached and they are going to play hard,” Guthrie said. “That is a big rivalry game for them. Last year they got beat pretty good in that game and then came down here and played great.”
With a stellar running attack, Pottsville will be facing a defense that stops the run all season in practice with the Cardinals snapping out of the Dead-T offense nearly every play.
Guthrie said his defensive game plan should match up well in Week 2
“Their quarterback is extremely athletic, and according to their staff, may be the best athlete to ever come through the school,” Guthrie said. “He throws the ball well, as well as run. He can do all things very well.”
Pottsville forces defenses to play an assignment scheme and everyone has to keep that assignment all night,
“The first time you don’t cover your assignment, that’s when they are going to break one on you,” Guthrie said.
The Cardinals sluggish offense was led by Maddox Moore and Peyton Potter on the ground, both going for 46 yards in the loss on a combined 31 carries.
“I think it is going to be a good game if we show up mentally,” Guthrie added.
Injuries crept onto the Cardinals sideline in Week 1, forcing a key starter to miss significant time, along with a backup that plays all over the field.
Tristan Hogan, a senior starting safety and halfback, will not suit up for a while after suffering a high ankle sprain against DeWitt.
“He has been in our backfield since the seventh grade,” Guthrie said. “He is going to be missed.”
Sophomore Jaheim Noble will also be out this week with injury after splitting time at full back and linebacker for the Cardinals thus far in 2023.
“This means our linebackers are going to have to play the entire game. That’s all there is to it,” Guthrie said.
The Cardinals are set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Pottsville. Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s with a 50-percent chance of rain early in the day.