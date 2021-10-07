HUNTER FERRELL

Bauxite junior quarterback Hunter Ferrell, 6, throws a pass in a game earlier this season. The Miners host rival Harmony Grove Cardinals at The Pit Friday for homecoming.

The Bauxite Miners host the Harmony Grove Cardinals in the Saline River Showdown Friday for homecoming at The Pit in Bauxite. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

HUNTER WILLIAMS

Harmony Grove senior quarterback Hunter Williams, 18, competes in a 22-13 loss to the Malvern Leopards last week in 7-4A Conference play. The Cardinals head to Bauxite to take on the Miners in the Saline River Showdown Friday at The Pit.

