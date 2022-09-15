HG CARDINALS

The Harmony Grove Cardinals enter the field before defeating the DeWitt Dragons in their second game of the season. After upsetting the Pottsville Apaches 22-21 last week to improve to 3-0 on the season, the Cardinal hit the road to North Little Rock to take on the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs on Friday.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals are off to one of the hottest starts in program history, having won their third straight last week in a 22-21 showdown with Pottsville, which was picked to win the 4-4A Conference by Hooten’s this season.