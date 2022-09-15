The Harmony Grove Cardinals enter the field before defeating the DeWitt Dragons in their second game of the season. After upsetting the Pottsville Apaches 22-21 last week to improve to 3-0 on the season, the Cardinal hit the road to North Little Rock to take on the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs on Friday.
The Harmony Grove Cardinals are off to one of the hottest starts in program history, having won their third straight last week in a 22-21 showdown with Pottsville, which was picked to win the 4-4A Conference by Hooten’s this season.
“The kids play so hard all year,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “They never quite. They are going hard from the first whistle to the last.”
The victory opens 4-4A Conference action and moves the Cardinals among the top 20 4A teams in the state.
Harmony Grove found itself in a dog fight all night. Trailing 6-0 early in the first, the Cardinals turned to Evan Jackson for an answer with a 52-yard score. Harmony Grove would lead 7-6 for a moment.
Pottsville, though, would add 15 unanswered points before Lane Richardson found Justen Washington for a 61-yard passing TD to trim the lead to 21-14 heading into halftime.
With goose eggs on the board in the third, Harmony Grove would rally late thanks to heroics from Richardson.
Still down seven, Richardson kept from 2 yards away before capping the game with a 2-point conversion and the 22-21 win.
“We had some things not go our way early but we fought back,” Guthrie said. “They moved the ball up and down on us in the first half but we made some adjustments at halftime and kept them out of the end zone in the second half.
“Honestly, the second half was just the kids. They kept playing hard.”
This week the Cardinals take on CAC on the road as league action continues.
The road trip matches Harmony Grove with a CAC team that fell hard to Bauxite last Friday, despite playing to a 0-0 score for most of the first half. Bauxite, though, would dig a hole for CAC with three touchdowns before the break and a 21-0 lead.
Bauxite went on to finish the game 37-14.
Grayson Wilson tossed a short TD score to Preston Gay in the loss and finished 21-32 for 264 yards and an interception for CAC.
Renalson Sullivan is Wilson’s go-to man outside, leading CAC with more than 100 yards receiving last week
On the ground, the Mustangs were no threat at all as Jace Wooten led with 12 yards and a score on three touches. The Mustangs would end up with minus-2 ground yards in the loss.
Harmony Grove will be looking to improve its defensive line game this week after allowing nearly 300 rushing yards last week.
“CAC is 70 percent pass and 30 percent run,” Guthrie said. “They are going to try and stretch you out down the field. Running is not their strength.”
Guthrie said his team has faced three teams that like to run the football. Facing a pass-heavy team will challenge Harmony Grove’s secondary this week, but Guthrie said he is confident.
“We are finally getting healthy back there,” Guthrie added. We played the first two games without five starters. We have four of them back and hopefully have the last one back not this week but next.”