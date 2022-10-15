The Harmony Grove Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in 4A. Coming into Friday sporting a 7-0 record, the Cardinals inched even closer to their first conference title with a 42-12 win over Hall in 4-4A Conference play on the road.
Cards roll to 8th win despite sluggish start
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
