PEYTON POTTER

Harmony Grove junior Peyton Potter runs in a win over the Dover Pirates in Haskell last week. On Friday, the Cardinals routed the Hall Warriors 42-12 in 4-4A Conference play in Little Rock.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in 4A. Coming into Friday sporting a 7-0 record, the Cardinals inched even closer to their first conference title with a 42-12 win over Hall in 4-4A Conference play on the road.