PEYTON POTTER

Harmony Grove running back Peyton Potter, 22, runs in a game earlier this season. The Cardinals handled the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs 35-14 to improve to 4-0 on the season, 2-0 in the 4-4A Conference.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Harmony Grove Cardinals went on the road to Central Arkansas Christian and came away with a nice 35-14 victory in North Little Rock.