NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Harmony Grove Cardinals went on the road to Central Arkansas Christian and came away with a nice 35-14 victory in North Little Rock.
The Cardinals never trailed in this conference game.
Harmony Grove grabbed a lead when Landon Matthews scored on a 6-yard carry with 4:06 remaining in the first quarter. Luke McCormick’s kick made the score 7-0.
The Mustangs scored their first points when Jace Wooyen pushed his way into the end zone from a yard out. Hannah Burton’s extra point tied the game at 7-all with 8:44 left in the first half.
The Cardinals would then grab control of the game by scoring 14 unanswered points.
Harmony Grove reclaimed the lead – with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter – when Lane Richardson connected with Peyton Potter, who caught the pass and outran several CAC players on his way to a 44-yard touchdown. The score was now 14-7 in favor of the Cardinals.
Harmony Grove scored once again with 2:27 left in the second quarter when Potter got the ball and ran 73 yards for a touchdown. The momentum was now completely with Harmony Grove as it held a 21-7 advantage over the Mustangs.
However, late in the first half, CAC put a dent into Harmony Grove’s lead.
Running back Kevin Williams caught a screen pass from quarterback Grayson Wilson and eased his way into the end zone from 9 yards out. Following the kick, the score was 21-14 with 20 seconds left on the first half clock.
But the Mustangs would not score another point in this 4-4A conference game, as it remained winless on the season.
Later in the game, Harmony Grove’s Irvin Guerrero ran 1-yard for a touchdown. With 6:14 now left in the third, the Cardinals had a 28-14 lead. The Cardinals scored the game’s final points when Evan Jackson made his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run giving his squad a 35-14 advantage with 9:23 left in the game.
The Cardinal defense shined as they not only limited CAC to just 14 points, but they also caused a pair of turnovers.
Whitt Richardson recovered a CAC fumble with 4:55 left in the first, setting up a Harmony Grove TD. Additionally, late in the first half while standing in the end zone, Jackson picked off a tipped pass from Wilson. Additionally, the defense forced the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs in the third stopping a quality CAC drive near midfield.
Harmony Grove is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 against 4-4A competition. The Cardinals return to action next week when they travel to face Clinton.