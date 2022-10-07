At this juncture of the season, the Harmony Grove Cardinals are clicking in all phases of football.
Coach Mike Guthrie’s team rolled past the visiting Dover Pirates earning a 41-6 homecoming victory Friday evening.
The Cardinals are now 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the 4-4A. Once Harmony Grove got the lead, it never let its foot off the gas.
On their first possession, the Cardinals got a 19-yard touchdown run from Landon Matthews. Luke McCormick’s kick made the score 7-0.
The easy manner in which Matthews made his way to the end zone was a sign of things to come for Dover (2-4, 0-4). Throughout the game, the Pirate defense struggled.
Matthews would later score on a 62-yard carry in which he blew past the Pirates’ front seven and ran basically untouched down the field. With 7:15 left in the first period, Harmony Grove led 14-0. The Cardinals later extended their lead to 21-0 after Peyton Potter made his way through a huge hole and outran the Dover defense for a 62-yard TD.
When it got back on offense, Dover earned its first first down of the game with 3:28 left in the opening quarter. The first down was due to a pass interference by the Cardinal defense on a fourth-and-short. However, the Pirates were unable to score despite being on the Harmony Grove side of the field.
With just under 6 minutes remaining in the first half, Matthews had a run of 7 yards for a touchdown. The Cardinals lead was now 28-0. Moments later, facing a fourth-and-goal, Harmony Grove increased its advantage when Evan Jackson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lane Richardson. With 24.9 seconds left in the first half, Harmony Grove led 35-0.
At the intermission, Dover trailed the Cardinals 35-0.
The entire second half was played with the Mercy Rule in effect.
In the third, neither team scored. During the quarter, the Pirates drove to the Harmony Grove 13 before they would eventually turn the ball over on downs.
Harmony Grove scored its final points of the game when Justen Washington found the end zone on a 5-yard carry. The kick was no good leaving the score at 41-0.
Finally, with under a minute remaining in the fourth, Dover scored thanks to a 27-yard touchdown pass. The Pirates’ 2-point attempt failed as time expired in the game, with the score 41-6.
Harmony Grove will look to remain undefeated when they travel to face Little Rock Hall next week.