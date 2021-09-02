TROY POTTER

Harmony Grove senior Troy Potter, 22, competes in a game last season. The Cardinals kick off the 2021 season hosting the Jessieville Lions at Sykes Stadium in Haskell. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals begin their season with a home game against the Jessieville Lions Friday at 7 p.m. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 