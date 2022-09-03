HASKELL – It wasn’t pretty, but Harmony Grove got the victory it was looking for.
For the Cardinals, that’s what matters the most.
In a game which included a lighting delay in the second half, Harmony Grove outlasted the Dewitt Dragons 8-3 Friday evening at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.
The Cardinals used a gutsy, tough defensive performance to pave the way to their second straight victory.
With less than a minute remaining in the fourth and clinging to a five-point lead, Harmony Grove found itself in a tough situation when Dewitt had the ball inside the Cardinals 20-yard line.
A major turning point during this situation was a Dewitt illegal blocking penalty that erased what would’ve been the go-ahead touchdown for the visitors.
From the Cardinal 19, Dragon quarterback Eli Ashcraft tossed a screen pass to Carl Hudson who would make his way into the end zone. However, an illegal block that left a Harmony Grove lineman lying on the field, took the touchdown off the board. After several minutes and lots of medical attention, the player was carefully put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
When the game continued, there was a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Due to the illegal block penalty, the Dragons now had the ball at the 29. On third down, a pass to an open receiver in the middle of the field was dropped. The Cardinals would then force a turnover on downs when Cole Lacaze, and several of his teammates, swarmed and eventually sacked Ashcraft on what was a fourth-and-20.
Both defenses excelled in this contest. The only TD came in the second half.
Harmony Grove trailed the Dragons until there was 1:28 remaining in the third quarter. That’s when Cardinal quarterback Lane Richardson connected with running back Peyton Potter, who was wide open in the middle of the field. Once Potter caught Richardson’s pass, he easily raced to the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals were now up 8-3 and hoped to increase the lead. But the 2-point conversion run was stopped short of the goal line.
Not long after Harmony Grove grabbed the lead, the officials sent the teams to their locker rooms as a weather delay, due to lightning, was put into effect. The delay lasted just about an hour as play resumed with 53.4 seconds left in the third.
After the delay, neither team would score as Harmony Grove held on for the victory.
In the first period, Dewitt’s David Pena made a 29-yard field goal to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead. Harmony Grove later put a dent into the Dragon lead thanks to its defense.
With the ball inside its own 5-yard-line, Dewitt attempted to pass the ball. However, the Cardinal defense busted past the Dewitt offensive line. Standing well inside the end zone, Ashcraft was quickly wrapped up by two Cardinals. But he still managed to toss the ball away. However, there was nobody standing near the pass and intentional grounding was called.
Due to Ashcraft being in the end zone when he committed the penalty, Harmony Grove recorded a safety making the score 3-2.
At the intermission, the Dragons led by one.
Harmony Grove would score the only touchdown of the game when Potter caught a TD pass with just under 90 seconds left in the third. The TD would be enough for Harmony Grove to earn a tough home victory.
This early season nonconference game was filled with miscues by both teams. Harmony Grove and Dewitt squandered opportunities due to turnovers or a lack of execution.
Dewitt turned the ball over four times while Harmony Grove had three turnovers.
Potter and Brooks Burrow had interceptions for Harmony Grove.
The Cardinals return home next week to take on the Pottsville Apaches in the final nonconference game at Sykes Stadium in Haskell. Pottsville fell 35-0 to Dardanelle on Friday.