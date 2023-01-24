AMITY – The Harmony Grove Cardinals have embarked on one of the hottest starts to a season in program history.
With more length and better shooting in the 2022-23 season, the Cardinals have dominated nearly every opponent and are sitting well atop the conference with only a few regular-season games remaining.
“The number one thing is our guys are bought into what we are trying to do and accomplish,” said Head Coach Andy Brakebill. “This is the biggest team I have ever had so when we are active defensively and locked-in, our length gives teams a lot of problems. We have guys stepping up and hitting shots and being confident offensively.”
On Thursday, however, the Cardinals had a big road scare as they eked by Centerpoint 39-38 to remain perfect in league action at 8-0.
The Cardinals took down Genoa Central 61-37 on the road on Tuesday, as well.
At Centerpoint, Harmony Grove fell behind after the first quarter in a rare showing, trailing 12-8.
However, a strong second quarter sent the visiting Cardinals to the locker room with a 25-22 lead after outscoring the Knights 17-10 in the quarter.
The game would continue to go back and forth throughout the second half as Centerpoint narrowly took both remaining quarters with 11 in the third and five in the fourth.
The Cardinals would be right there, though, adding 10 and four to escape with the one-point win and seventh straight victory.
Blake Ammons led the Cardinals with 11, despite being held to only two made free throws in the second half.
“The development of Blake since last spring has gone to a whole other level and it hasn’t been a year yet,” Brakebill said. “He has bought in and really developed as a player. He has learned to bring it every night. When he dominates a game, it makes it really hard on the other team.”
Walter Browning followed with eight in the win as Tyler McCormick chipped in with six.
Harmony Grove would finish 10-of-12 shooting from the foul line against Centerpoint.
“I thought we had a chance to be pretty good, but I didn’t think we would be where we are right now, obviously,” Brakebill said. “All these guys knew they had to step up and fill some voids. They have just developed into really good players.”
The Cardinals are now 16-3 overall with six games remaining in the regular season. Harmony Grove will travel to Prescott on Tuesday for the finale of a second three-game road trip before returning home for four of the remaining five games at home.
“Anytime you can go on the road and win a game is huge,” Brakebill said.