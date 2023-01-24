BLAKE AMMONS

Harmony Grove senior Blake Ammons, 33, puts up a shot in a recent game. Ammons led the Cardinals with 11 points in a 39-38 victory over Centerpoint on the road Thursday, helping the Cardinals to an 8-0 start in the 7-3A Conference. 

AMITY – The Harmony Grove Cardinals have embarked on one of the hottest starts to a season in program history.

