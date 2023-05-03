HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals saw their season come to an untimely end Friday in a loss to Fouke at home in the 7-3A District Tournament in Haskell.
Cards slip late, end season in district
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Former Panther taking talents to NFL
- Bauxite bombards Bulldogs in tuneup
- HG falls to rival, win shy of region berth
- Cards slip late, end season in district
- Cabot holds down Hornets in Central action
- Benton High alum sends space worms to International Space Station, receives honors at A-State
- 5-4A District Champs: Bowman, Bermingham too much as Bauxite rolls
- Benton sweeps on senior night
Most Popular
Articles
- Fake Elon Musk attempts to scam Benton woman
- Benton Superintendent discusses Arkansas LEARNS
- Benton High alum sends space worms to International Space Station, receives honors at A-State
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Panthers smash competition at South meet
- Mountain Bike Park in the works in Benton
- Just the facts: Library policies, procedures and the collections
- Bryant Council takes no action on A&P tax proposal
- Benton council creates position of Assistant City Attorney, increases salary of CFO
- Saline Symphony Orchestra to host an 'Evening with Mozart'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.