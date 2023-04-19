HASKELL - The history of Harmony Grove vs. Glen Rose runs deep among the two schools - in every sport.
On Monday, both clashed for the battle of the baseball diamond in Haskell with the Cardinals rolling to a 10-3 victory in 7-3A action. The win also pulls the Cardinals into a three-way tie for first in the conference standings.
Harmony Grove pitching battled around a leadoff single to escape the top of the first unscathed.
The home half of the first would prove to be a game-changer for the Cardinals as they put up four quick runs to set the tone for the rest of the night.
A two-bag error with one out led to a single from Peyton Russell that turned into a throwing error and the first run of the game as Dax Hammett crossed on the play.
Peyton Potter would later single home Russell for the 2-0 lead. Potter put his signature on the game early, stealing home a few hitters later to put Harmony Grove up 3-0.
Whitt Richardson capped the inning with an RBI single to put the Cardinals up 4-0 after one.
The Beavers, though, showed their fight in the second, kicking the frame off with three straight singles. The third of the trio of knocks was the most productive as two scored on the knock to trim Harmony Grove’s lead down to 4-2.
The bottom of the third would be the most beneficial for the Cardinals as they scored five to lead 9-2. The first six batters of the frame would reach via hit.
Potter drove home the inning’s first run on an RBI double before Hunter Hawkins struck with a 2-run single one hitter later.
Up 7-2 to this point, a passed ball and RBI groundout on the same at-bat would make it 9-2 Cardinals after three.
Glen Rose would muster its final run in the fourth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk. Harmony Grove, though, would escape the inning with minimal damage.
Harmony Grove’s carnage would end in the bottom of the fourth as Russell scored on an RBI groundout from Richardson to make it 10-3.
Both teams would duke it out from the mound the rest of the way as Harmony Grove concluded the night with the win.
The Cardinals won the hitting battle 13-9 for the game, led by Russell with three knocks and three runs scored. Richardson also smacked three hits in the win, adding a run and two RBIs to the mix.
Hawkins, Potter and Adam Burke all added two hits each for Harmony Grove.
From the mound, Isaac Patterson was an out shy of a complete game, throwing 6.2 while allowing two earned runs on nine hits and three walks. He would also strike out four in the win.
Including Tuesday’s match with Bauxite, the Cardinals have two games remaining on the regular season schedule.
As of press time, the Cardinals are tied for the lead in conference at 5-1, matching Bismarck and Genoa Central.
Harmony Grove travels to Genoa Central on Friday with first pitch set for 5 p.m.