CARSON WITHERS

Harmony Grove senior Carson Withers competes against Glen Rose last week in Glen Rose. Withers led the Cardinals with 21 points in a 57-17 win over Genoa Central Tuesday.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals snapped a three-game skid with a 57-17 domination over the Genoa Central Dragons Tuesday in Haskell. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

