Harmony Grove basketball had a tough go at contests last week, finishing with losses for the senior boys and girls.
The Cardinals began the week with a tilt against Fountain Lake after Abundant Life canceled Tuesday.
Facing a tough task, the Cardinals fell behind early and could not overcome a cold shooting night as the Cobras rolled to a 58-28 win.
The game was close for a quarter as Fountain Lake led 9-7 after one.
The second quarter proved to be a fire-starter for the Cobras as Fountain Lake rattled off 14 points to close the half while allowing only six more to the Cardinals for the 23-13 lead at the break.
The Cardinals continued to struggle throughout the night, adding six and nine in the second half.
For Fountain Lake, the flames continued to get larger as the Cobras trounced with 12 in the third and 23 in the fourth alone.
Blake Ammons, the Cardinals leading scorer on the young season, led with 11 in the loss and was held scoreless in the third.
Tyler McCormick followed with 10 of his own.
Harmony Grove would rebound Thursday, though, blowing out Poyen 64-21 before heading into Thanksgiving break.
The Lady Cardinals found themselves in a dog fight against Poyen on Thursday before narrowly slipping 43-42.
“Poyen just outworked us and made more plays than we did,” said Head Coach Levi Spinks.
Harmony Grove opened extremely strong, holding Poyen scoreless in the first quarter as the Lady Cardinals led 11-0 after one.
Poyen, though, returned the favor in the second with 12 points while holding Harmony Grove to only three. The Lady Cardinals would lead 14-12 at the break.
The second half was back and forth until the final buzzer as Poyen won the third quarter 12-11 to trail 25-24 with a quarter to go.
Looking to keep the momentum on their side, the Lady Indians stayed hot from the floor, scoring 19 in the final frame.
Harmony Grove, too, continued to score well with 17 more, but could not get the late score needed for the win.
Olivia Wallace had a breakout night for Harmony Grove, scoring a season-high 25 in the loss, including a 9-for-12 showing from the foul line. She also added eight steals and five boards for her team.
“Olivia Wallace played the best game of her career,” Spinks added. “We had some other players who did good things defensively but struggled against their defensive pressure the whole game. I’m sure it wasn’t a pretty game to watch.”
Natalie Harder followed with eight points in the loss.
Kinley Carter contributed with four boards and two assists for the Lady Cardinals.
Both Harmony Grove squads will return to action Nov. 28 in the annual Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament at Haskell.