PEYTON POTTER

Harmony Grove junior Peyton Potter, 22, points to the crowd after a touchdown in a 35-0 win over Bald Knob. Potter rushed 11 times for 99 yards in the win.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (10-1) rebounded well Friday with a 35-0 thumping over Bald Knob (3-8) in the first round of the 4A football playoffs at Everett Field in Haskell.