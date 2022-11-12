The Harmony Grove Cardinals (10-1) rebounded well Friday with a 35-0 thumping over Bald Knob (3-8) in the first round of the 4A football playoffs at Everett Field in Haskell.
The victory comes seven days after Harmony Grove dropped its first game of the season at Bauxite, and it was the Cardinals first playoff win and appearance since beating Hoxie 26-20 in the first round of the 2017-18 season when HG finished 8-4, its last winning season.
“Our kids were focused all week,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “We told them that when they lock in we feel like we can play a little bit. I am very proud of them. We had a great week of practice and they came out and showed this is Harmony Grove football.”
The Cardinals began with a full head of steam, scoring on their first drive with ease. Set up by a big 35-yard scamper from Peyton Potter on the game’s third play, the Cardinals would send Evan Jackson into the end zone from the 11. Harmony Grove would lead 7-0 with 8:33 left in the first.
Bald Knob’s call went unanswered the entire night as it was forced to punt three times and also turned the ball over on four drives.
Harmony Grove, though, continued to control the game, recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to the Bulldogs. Harmony Grove’s Landon Matthews would come up with the loose ball.
Beginning at Bald Knob’s 42, the Cardinals would put together a long 12-play series as Irvin Guerrero ended the scoring series with a 2-yard TD dive. Harmony Grove led 14-0 with 1:17 left in the half.
The Cardinals were far from done in the first half, scoring again with 2:57 left as Potter sprinted past everyone for a 34-yard score. Harmony Grove would lead 21-0.
With time running out in the half, Harmony Grove would make another big stop before adding to its lead. Lane Richardson found Hagan Tyler from 10 yards for the score and 28-0 lead as the second quarter clock rolled to zero.
In full control, the Cardinals opened the second half with a flurry as Tyler intercepted Bald Knob’s pass on the second play of the quarter.
Harmony Grove would proceed to go 45 yards in three plays as Matthews ran in from 7 yards. The Cardinals would enforce the sportsmanship rule with their 35-0 lead and eventual game final.
Tyler would grab a second interception later in the half, followed by Whitt Richardson with a pick as well.
Matthews finished with a stellar night rushing, leading the Cardinals with 125 yards and a score on 18 touches.
“Landon Matthews runs hard,” Guthrie said. “He doesn’t weigh very much but he plays like he is over 200 pounds. He comes right at you.”
Potter followed nicely with 99 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
“He doesn’t look fast, but he is very elusive,” Guthrie added.
On the night -- with 10 different ball carriers -- the Cardinals were stopped for negative or no yards on only two plays.
The win moves Harmony Grove into the second round of the playoffs. The Cardinals will look to advance to its first quarterfinals when they host McGehee (7-2) on Friday. McGehee downed Gosnell 28-16 after trailing in the third quarter. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Everett Stadium in Haskell
“We just have to focus on us. We have to get locked-in,” Guthrie said. “When our minds are right, we can play.”