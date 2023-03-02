ISAAC PATTERSON

Harmony Grove pitcher Isaac Patterson throws a pitch in a benefit game against Bauxite last week. The Cardinals would fall 3-2 to the Camden Harmony Grove Hornets in the Battle of the Groves Monday in Haskell. 

 

HASKELL – The Harmony Grove Cardinals (0-1) baseball squad took the field in their 2023 season opener Tuesday, but suffered a late-inning loss to Camden Harmony Grove 3-2. The matchup was the annual Battle of the Groves.

