MAYFLOWER – Though early in the 2023 season, the Harmony Grove Cardinals captured some crucial momentum Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak ahead of spring break.
Failing to win in their previous three dating back to March 6, the Cardinals took down Mayflower on the road 7-5 Tuesday, moving their early record to 3-5 on the year.
Harmony Grove hit the ground running against the Eagles, scoring three in the first inning. With the bases loaded and one out, the Cardinals pushed across their first run on an error after Hunter Hawkins singled. Isaac Patterson would double home two a hitter later to make it 3-0 Harmony Grove early.
Aiden Burke and Hawkins would score on the knock.
Mayflower cut into the early lead in the home half, scoring on an RBI double to make it 3-1.
The Eagles would continue their success an inning later with two more, scoring on a passed ball and Harmony Grove error, knotting the score at 3-3 through two.
Harmony Grove, though, would take advantage of an error and sacrifice fly from Hawkins to take back the lead at 4-3. But Mayflower would not budge, quickly tying the game back in the bottom of the third with a sac fly of its own.
Still at 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth, the Eagles would grab its first lead of the contest on an RBI single to lead 5-4.
Scoring would be done until the top of the seventh when the Cardinals turned to Burke for some heroics. with one on and two out, Burke smashed an RBI double to left for the game-tying tally that plated Garrett Urban.
Despite being a nonconference match, both teams played extra baseball – into the 10th – when the Cardinals broke out with two runs.
With a pair of runners on and one out, Tysen Forrest flew out to left allowing Hawkins to race home on the sacrifice fly RBI for the lead. Blaine Fullington would add some insurance with a single a hitter later that resulted in a throwing error on the same play that brought in Patterson for the 7-5 lead.
Mayflower, though, showed some life in the bottom of the 10th, getting the leadoff runner on via error before adding a second runner with two outs later in the inning. A groundout, though, would end the hope for the Eagles as the Cardinals held on for the victory.
Patterson and Dax Hammett led the Cardinals with three knocks each, followed by Burke with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
The Cardinals finished with 15 hits in the win, tied with Mayflower.
Harmony Grove sent out three pitchers Tuesday with Hammett starting and tossing three innings of work. He would allow only two hits, an unearned run and five strikeouts.
Peyton Potter followed with four innings of action, allowing a lone hit while striking out six. Patterson closed things with three innings of work but was touched up a bit, allowing four total runs on three hits with two walks.
The Cardinals battled Carlisle Wednesday at home, a late addition to the schedule ahead of spring break.