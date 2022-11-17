JARRED SUTTON

Harmony Grove junior Jarred Sutton gets set for a sack in a 35-0 win over Bald Knob in the first round of the 4A state playoffs at Everett Stadium in Haskell. The Cardinals will host McGehee in the second round Friday at home. 

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (10-1) added to their Cinderella story last week with a 35-0 win over Bald Knob in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.