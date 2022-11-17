The Harmony Grove Cardinals (10-1) added to their Cinderella story last week with a 35-0 win over Bald Knob in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
Coming in, Harmony Grove had only won two playoff games in the program’s history and have never gone further than the second round, something the Cards will try to do Friday.
The Cardinals will again be at home this week as No. 3 McGehee comes to town after slipping past Gosnell last week despite trailing 16-6 in the third quarter.
“They are extremely athletic and big,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “They don’t have a kid in the backfield under 200 pounds and they are very well-coached. It is going to be a a big challenge for us, it really is.”
Both teams are similar in offensive approach as the two rely heavily on the running game.
“They like to line up and run the football,” Guthrie said. “It is going to come down to who flinches first because our styles are very similar.”
Controlling the game and the clock has been Guthrie’s go-to since taking over the program. The Head Cardinal said nothing has changed to this point.
“When we get the football we have to hold on to it,” Guthrie added. “We are going to have to be able to sustain drives and get first downs. It is not going to be a snap and score game, not for us at least.”
Guthrie said he expects McGehee to line up and run right at his defense Friday.
“They are a very physical football team,” Guthrie added. “We are going to have to be in the right spot at the right time. It is going to be an old-school football game. Grill to grill and pad to pad.”
Coming off the big win in Round 1, Harmony Grove has been focused this week in practice, working on making sure eyes and reads are where they need to be at the snap.
“On offense, we have to make sure we are taking the right steps,” Guthrie said. “We are concentrating on the little things. Those add up to the big things in the end.”
Harmony Grove put on a clinic rushing last week, collecting 301 ground yards with Landon Matthews leading the charge with 122 yards on 17 carries. He would add a touchdown as well.
Peyton Potter followed with an even 100 yards and a score in the win, as well.
For McGehee, the stat sheet was almost a mirror image of the Cardinals as it rushed for 265 yards and passed for 54.
Tyrique Newman led the Owls entire attack with 183 yards on 11 carries while also scoring all three of the team’s touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 53 yards, including a long for 25.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Everett Stadium in Haskell. The winner will take on the winner of No. 1 overall Harding Academy and DeWitt on Nov. 25.
If the Cardinals and Harding both advance, Harmony Grove will travel to Searcy for the quarterfinals. If DeWitt pulls off the upset then Harmony Grove will be at home next week if it can handle McGehee.