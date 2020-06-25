Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir
NOTE: Employees and contractors with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are conducting herbicide applications to Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir over the next several months. The herbicides cause no harm to wildlife, people or aquatic life, but will kill gardens, flowerbeds and lawns if used on neighboring lands. By federal law, these herbicides have up to a 120-day irrigation restriction after application. The AGFC asks adjacent landowners to NOT irrigate for lawn or garden use with water from the lake until Feb. 1, 2021. The use of herbicides is necessary to control the current problems with alligatorweed and other invasive vegetation species that have infested the lake, restricting access to boathouses, ramps and fishing locations and hindering native wildlife and fish populations. For more information, please contact the AGFC Fisheries Office in Mayflower at (877) 470-3309.
(updated 6-24-2020) Bates Field and Stream (501-470-1846) said the lake is back to its normal lake stain, but the water level as of early Tuesday afternoon was high. Bream continue to bite well on worms or crickets. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs.Black bass are good; spinnerbaits, crankbaits, plastic worms, topwater baits, regular worms and frogs were all getting hits regularly. Catfish are good. Use stink bait, nightcrawlers, goldfish, bream, dough bait and trotline minnows.
Little Red River
(updated 6-24-2020) Greg Seaton of littleredflyfishingtrips.com (501-690-9166) said the river is clearing after a hard rain Monday morning. The generation is still on a 12-hour schedule and has been 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with two units of generation. Everyone planning to use the water still should check each day because this can change.
Rainbows are taking large nymphs in deeper water and small midge pupas and mayfly nymphs on the shoals in shallow water.
“Large numbers of boats and anglers have been on the water especially on the weekends,” Greg says. “Please be courteous when motoring by others while they are fishing. Slow down to no wake when passing, especially when others are standing in boats. Be safe and enjoy the river.
(updated 6-10-2020) Lowell Myers of Sore Lip’em All Guide Service (501-230-0730) says the Greers Ferry Lake level is still above seasonal pool. Recent rains have caused the Little Red River to be off-color occasionally; however, daily generation helps clear it up to fishable conditions. Generation pattern is unpredictable recently, but most days see lower water providing wading opportunities especially in the mornings. Always check before heading to the Little Red River by calling the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system (501-362-5150) for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule. For fly fishing, Lowell recommends San Juan worms, caddis pupa, hare’s ear, sowbugs and streamers. Hot pink and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing. Be safe while enjoying the river.
Greers Ferry Lake
As of Wednesday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation at 468.50 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 462.54 feet msl).
(updated 6-24-2020) Tommy Cauley of Fishfinder Guide Service (501-940-1318) said the water level at Greers Ferry Lake is at 467.45 feet msl and falling with generation. It is 4.91 feet above normal pool of 462.54 feet msl. Walleye have just kind of disappeared somewhat and are feeding here and there; try dragging or throwing crawlers around on different types of rigs and spoons in 15-40 feet of water on points, humps, shelves, etc. Bream are going strong all over the lake and rivers. Fish crawlers, beetle spins and small cranks in super shallow out to 30 feet.
Black bass are super shallow to 40 feet – they are chasing bream shallow, to eating crawdads deep, and all in between with a lot of different baits working. Crappie are as good as always, in and around any wood or manmade structure on jigs and minnows in 12-30 feet of water. Catfishing is going strong, of course, with the cats “pretty much eating around the clock all over the lake and rivers with this type of weather.
Just pick your poison and equipment as well, super shallow out to 40 feet,” he said. Hybrid bass and white bass are chewing well on the upper and lower ends on spoons, inline spinners, hair jigs, grubs and Alabama rigs. Look in 15-50 feet of water.
“Remember to wear a MASK to keep everyone safe and be ready for the dust storm that’s coming.” (Tommy is referencing the Saraha dust storm that is crossing the Atlantic Ocean in the upper atmosphere and predicted to swing up into the U.S. and over the Midwest and Southeast regions, according to weather forecasters.)
(updated 6-24-2020) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood says the lake is a little high and clarity is clear. Smallmouth bass are responding well to Carolina rigs and Whopper Ploppers at the lower end of the lake. They’re in 15-20 feet of water.Largemouth bass are prominent in the upper end of the lake, actively biting the Horny Toad in the early mornings.
Harris Brake Lake
(updated 6-24-2020) Harris Brake Lake Resort (501-889-2745) said the water is clear, surface temperature is 77 degrees and the level is normal as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. Bream reports have been good; use crickets, waxworms or redworms. Crappie are good, though they have moved to deeper areas. Fish with jigs, especially a pink jighead, and shiner minnows. Black bass are good. They’re being caught near the shoreline. Best success is coming on a plastic worm (particularly in black and watermelon colors). Catfishing is good. Use nightcrawlers and gold worms, or bait trotlines with goldfish or bream
Lake Overcup
NOTE: The AGFC’s temporary advisory concerning the appearance of blue-green algae bloom is in the process of being lifted, according to AGFC’s Matthew Schroeder. Signs are ordered and soon will be placed that indicate the advisory of a blue-green algae bloom is lifted. Overcup Lake has been and remains safe to fish, but boaters and anglers are urged to use caution and avoid any algae that could appear on the water during warmer months. The algae can break down and release toxins into the water, and the AGFC has been monitoring the blue-green algae level for the past several weeks. Recent tests show that the advisory can now be lifted, Schroeder said Wednesday.
For more information call the AGFC Mayflower Regional Office at (877) 470-3309 weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Also, in another note that doesn’t prohibit fishing but is a warning for anglers on the lake, as well as homeowners around the lake: Employees and contractors with the AGFC are conducting herbicide applications to Overcup over the next several months. The herbicides cause no harm to wildlife, people or aquatic life, but will kill gardens, flowerbeds and lawns if used on neighboring lands. By federal law, these herbicides have up to a 120-day irrigation restriction after application. The AGFC asks adjacent landowners to NOT irrigate for lawn or garden use with lake water through until Feb. 1, 2021. The use of herbicides is necessary to control the current problems with alligatorweed and other invasive vegetation species that have infested the lake and, if left uncontrolled, could restrict access to boathouses, ramps and fishing locations and hinder native wildlife and fish populations.
(updated 6-10-2020) Johnny “Catfish” Banks of Overcup Bait Shop and R.V. Park (501-354-9007) said water level is high by 5 inches. “Clarity is good but we are still monitoring the blue green algae. At the moment the lake has remained open but it all depends upon the saturation levels. Not sure about the temperature,” Johnny says.
Crappie are being caught in 12 feet of water 7-9 feet down trolling. “They are catching 10 to 15 from 2- to 3-pounders,” he said. Bass are being caught with Rat-L-Traps, buzzbaits and plastic worms. Bream have been doing well. They are on the beds and it seems the sizes are bigger than the past years. Catfish are being caught on jugs and trotline with slicks and shad. “We had a 44-pound blue come in last week,” Johnny reports. “We weighed it, took pictures and released it back.”
He adds, “Hope everyone is staying safe out there. Come see us at Overcup Bait Shop on Highway 9.” Also, visit Johnny’s Facebook page (Overcup Bait Shop and R.V. Park) for the latest updates and photos.
Brewer Lake
(updated 6-24-2020) David Hall, owner of Dad’s Bait Shop (501-977-0303), said the lake is still slightly stained and the surface water temperature is ranging hovering around 75 degrees. Water level is remains high. Bream are good around the shoreline, with redworms and crickets both working. Crappie are good in 10-12 feet depth over the underwater brush; fish them with minnows or jigs. Black bass are good; topwater lures, jigs and minnows have been working well. Catfishing is good on jugs baits with goldfish and Danny King’s Punch Bait.
Lake Maumelle
(updated 6-24-2020) Westrock Landing (501-658-5598) on Highway 10 near Roland says bream are good in about 12-15 feet of water. Use worms and crickets; fish the rocky and grass points. Largemouth bass are slow, biting best at dusk and at dawn on swimbaits, jigs, Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair in about 16-18 feet of water, biting on minnows and jigs. Catfishing is great using stinkbait or worms. Westrock Landing is open daily.
Sunset Lake
(updated 6-24-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said catfish have been biting chicken livers, nightcrawlers, bait shrimp and stink bait. Bream fishing has been good with crickets and redworms. Crappie fishing has been slow but some are still catching a few early in the mornings on pink minnows. Bass have been hitting wacky rigged plastics, chatterbaits, buzzbaits and live minnows.
Bishop Park Ponds
(updated 6-17-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) says bass are hitting live minnows, topwater baits and floating worms. Bream fishing has been good with crickets, redworms and nightcrawlers. Crappie have been biting fair on pink or No. 6 minnows and Kalin’s Grubs. Catfish have been biting well on chicken livers, bait shrimp and worms.
Saline River Access in Benton
(updated 6-24-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) says bass fishing has been good on the river with minnows, plastic worms, lizards and Brush Hogs or small crawdad crankbaits. Catfish have been biting at night on trotlines baited with black salties and goldfish. Crappie are hitting No. 6 and pink minnows. Bream are biting crickets and worms. Garare fun to catch and will hit live minnows, black salties or goldfish.
Lake Norrell
(updated 6-24-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said bream fishing is good with crickets and redworms. Crappie have moved back out deep and are biting fair on No. 6 minnows and Kalin’s Grubs. Bass fishing has been good early and late in the day as well as at night. Buzzbaits, topwater baits and floating worms have been working. Catfishare biting nightcrawlers, chicken livers, black salties and goldfish.
Lake Winona
(updated 6-24-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said bream fishing has been good with crickets, redworms and nightcrawlers. Catfish have been biting great at night on black salties, chicken livers, nightcrawlers and bait shrimp. Crappie have been slow to bite but some are still being caught on No. 6 minnows and pink minnows fished 8-10 feet deep in 18-24 feet of water. Bass are biting in the mornings and evenings on floating or Carolina-rigged plastics, topwater baits, buzzbaits and spinnerbaits.
Arkansas River at Morrilton
(updated 6-17-2020) Charlie Hoke at Charlie’s Hidden Harbor at Oppelo (501-354-8080) had no new reports.
Arkansas River (Cadron Pool)
No report.
Little Maumelle River
(updated 6-24-2020) Ray Hudson at River Valley Marina (501-517-1250) had no reports.
Arkansas River (Maumelle Pool)
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Toad Suck Lock and Dam was 44,473 cfs.
(updated 6-24-2020) Zimmerman’s Exxon (501-944-2527) had no new reports.
Arkansas River (Little Rock Pool)
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Murray Lock and Dam was 49,245 cfs. Flow at the Terry Lock and Dam was 50,963 cfs.
(updated 6-24-2020) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) said the river is muddy but is down to a normal level now. Surface temperature Tuesday midafternoon was 80 degrees. Black bass are good around the jetties and are hitting chartreuse/black square-bills, the back Bandit 200 Series, and a black/blue chatterbait in the backwaters. Use a black/chartreuse buzzbait in late evenings and early mornings.
(updated 6-24-2020) Zimmerman’s Exxon (501-944-2527) had no report.
(updated 6-24-2020) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) had no reports.
Clear Lake (off Arkansas-River-Little Rock Pool)
(updated 6-10-2020) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) says the lake is far from clear, rather a little murky. It’s also high. Bream catches have been good; use worms or crickets. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs. Black bass are good using spinnerbaits, crankbaits and worms. No reports on catfish.
Peckerwood Lake
(update 6-24-2020) Donna Mulherin at Herman’s Landing (870-241-3731) said the lake is clear and at a normal level. Breamcontinue to be caught in decent numbers, with good results this week on worms or crickets. Crappie have fallen off; poor results this week. Black bass are good; no baits were suggested by the anglers. Catfishing is good using worms, chicken liver or hot dogs.