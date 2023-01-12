BRYANT – The Bryant basketball teams hosted conference foe Little Rock Central Tuesday at Hornet Arena.
The Lady Hornets lost a fast-paced battle with Central, 52-48, which snapped Bryant’s seven-game win streak.
In the finale, Bryant (12-4, 1-1 Central) couldn’t withstand a fourth-quarter surge by the Tigers. The Hornets lost 59-47 to Central.
In the girls game, Bryant was up most of the second quarter when the Lady Tigers (10-8, 1-1) went on a small run to tie the game at 15 with four minutes left until the intermission. Central used defense to create easy scoring opportunities. However, following a timeout by Bryant, the host would regain a four-point lead by scoring on two consecutive possessions.
At the half of this 6A Central contest, the Lady Hornets led 24-23.
In the third, the two teams continued their back-and-forth momentum swings.
After Lady Hornet senior Jayla Knight scored to tie the game at 33, Central had the biggest spurt. The Lady Tigers’ big run came in the final moments of the quarter. Central scored six unanswered points to go up 39-33.
However, when time expired in the third, Bryant trailed just 39-37.
In the final quarter, the two teams continued to use a variety of trapping, pressure defenses which kept the game at an accelerated pace.
Bryant grabbed a 44-43 lead with 4:40 left when Knight converted a three-point play.
However, with 2:05 left, Central regained the lead, 46-44, when Jordan Marshall scored on a fast break. The Lady Tigers would then twice lead by four. Eventually, they stretched their lead out to six due to a clutch play on defense.
Central successfully trapped a Bryant guard near mid-court. Ultimately, that led to a jump-ball and possession went to the Lady Tigers.
Central took advantage of its opportunity when Kayah Davis drove to the bucket and scored near the paint increasing the lead to 52-46 with less than 20 seconds remaining on the clock.
Bryant scored its final points when Brilynn Findley shot two free throws with 12.9 seconds left, cutting the Central lead to 52-48.
The Lady Hornets attempted to force a turnover on the inbounds play but Central was able to get the ball in play. Bryant then fouled Central to try and extend the game, but the Lady Hornets simply ran out of time.
Central held on to earn a 52-48 win.
Coming into this 6A Central game, Lady Hornet coach Shanae Govan Williams warned her team that the Lady Tigers are at their best when opponents don’t handle the pressure well. When asked about the deciding minutes of the game, Williams referenced the Lady Hornets not doing what they had talked about: remaining composed against Central’s defense and taking care of the ball.
“In preparing for Central, we discussed not turning the ball over, not panicking, making good decisions, taking care of the basketball,” she said. “But we had costly turnovers and they converted off our mistakes. That was the turning point for this game.”
For Bryant, Knight scored 16 points while Lauren Lain had 15.
Marshall was Central’s top scorer as she had 16 and Davis finished with 15.
The opening stages of the nightcap were close. But the Tigers took over this 6A Central clash in the fourth quarter.
Central held a one-point lead after one quarter of play. At halftime, the Tigers led 27-22.
The Tigers (17-3, 2-0) received a major boost in the second from Annor Boateng, who scored eight points in the quarter.
In the third, Central got off to a quick start. The Tigers built their lead to 14 with just over five minutes left.
However, Bryant (15-5, 0-2) didn’t go away. Instead, it stepped up defensively. That resulted in the Hornets slowly slicing the Central lead to 40-39 with 7 seconds on the third-quarter clock. Just before time expired in the third, Central guard Gavin Snyder drove down the court and laid the ball into the bucket to increase the Tigers’ advantage to 42-39 heading into the fourth.
At the start of the final period, similar to what it did in the third, Central got off to a great start quickly building a 10-point advantage. The Tigers’ defense caused problems for Bryant as the Hornets either took bad shots or turned the ball over.
With 3:18 left in the game, Central’s lead had swelled to 56-41 when Snyder made a pair of free throws.
“Our offense and defense were connected,” said Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson. “We started off the fourth not getting good looks offensively. They put us in transition defense, and we didn’t handle it well.”
In the closing stages, Bryant was unable to rally as the Tigers earned a 59-47 road conference victory.
“Central is a good, experienced team,” Abrahamson said. “For example (Snyder) is a senior who hit some big shots in the fourth. I think as a whole, Central’s experienced showed. We were also hurt by their rebounding. A couple of times it seemed like that shot until they made it. That really hurt us.”
Darren Wallace was the Hornets’ scoring leader with 15 while Elem Shelby had 12.
Boateng led Central with 17 while Snyder had 15.
Bryant is back in action Friday for more Central play, hitting to road to Little Rock to play Southwest.