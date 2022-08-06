BRYANT 9U WORLD SERIES CHAMPS

Your 2022 Cal Ripken World Series champions after defeating Altamonte 6-0 Saturday morning in Treasure Coast, Florida.

The Bryant 9U Black Sox defeated Altamonte 6-0 on Saturday morning in the Cal Ripken World Series title game in Treasure Coast, Florida. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition on Sunday.