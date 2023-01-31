BAUXITE – The Bauxite basketball teams got swept by visiting Clinton Friday evening in 5-4A Conference play at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite.
Despite a nice effort throughout the second half, the Lady Miners lost 68-48.
In the boys contest, the Miners fell 75-66.
At the half, this game was tied at 36.
In the third, both the Miners (11-10, 4-7) and Yellowjackets (15-9, 8-3) took advantage of the 3-point shot.
Bauxite made three 3-pointers in the quarter while Clinton made four shots from beyond the arc. When the third period came to an end, the Yellowjackets held a 57-48 lead. Clinton received scoring contributions from all over the floor in the third. Though Bauxite made some long-distance shots, its offense was not consistent in the third due mainly to Clinton’s defense.
In the final period, Bauxite made a run.
When Miner guard Cornelius Reed hit a 3-pointer, Bauxite had pulled to within 60-56 of Clinton. However, the Yellowjackets responded accordingly. The key to Clinton regaining control was it took care of the ball against Bauxite’s energized defense. The Yellowjackets, as they did throughout the game, had balanced scoring – receiving contributions in the paint and on the perimeter.
With 2:30 remaining in the game, Clinton’s lead ballooned to 68-59. Clinton, would later increase its cushion to 12 with under a minute remaining in the fourth. Bauxite eventually dropped this conference game 75-66.
“Their size caught up to us late,” said Bauxite Coach Brandon Kelly. “Our guys executed a great game plan and I was pleased how well we played overall. Clinton is very talented.”
Reed and Bino Stevens were the Miners’ top scorers as both had 20 points apiece. Matthew Bainter scored 12.
Brady Emberton led Clinton in scoring with 19 while Karter Holland scored 12.
“I’m so proud of these guys and feel like we’re just now playing our best basketball down the stretch,” Kelly said. “We have an uphill climb to have a chance in this league, but it’s not out of the question to make the playoffs. We’re just going to have to play better and coach better, and I’m confident we can make the adjustments.”
In the opening varsity game of the evening, the conference’s top team Lady Yellowjackets walked away with a 20-point victory. But to its credit, Bauxite, losing its third straight, battled throughout the second half.
At the intermission, the Lady Miners (17-8, 4-4) trailed Clinton 40-19.
In the third, Bauxite went on the attack. Due to their aggression, the Lady Miners put a nice dent into Clinton’s lead.
Bauxite played a full-court defense that caused problems for Clinton. The Lady Yellowjackets (17-6, 8-0) struggled turning the ball over. If they weren’t turning the ball over, a good number of their shots were rushed and did not fall in the bucket. Bauxite then took advantage by running the floor and scoring easy points in transition.
With 4:42 left in the third, immediately after a Bauxite steal and layup, Clinton’s coach called a timeout. The Lady Yellowjacket lead was now 44-31. When play resumed, Clinton performed better. Nonetheless, when the third came to an end, the Lady Miners trailed by 13 points.
In the final period, Clinton got off to a great start increasing its lead to 56-37 with just over six minutes left to play. Bauxite did not give up. It kept battling and would reduce the Lady Yellowjacket advantage to 56-43.
But the Lady Miners were unable to get any closer than 13, before eventually losing 68-48.
Bauxite’s scoring leaders were Abby Beene with 19, Gracie McDade had 12 and Kennedy Ballard scored 10.
Reese McDonald was the top scorer for Clinton with 27 while Sydney Standridge had 19 points.
Bauxite is back in action tonight, traveling to Heber Springs to play the Panthers in more league play before returning home Friday to host Little Rock Christian.