BINO STEPHENS

Bauxite senior Bino Stephens, 2, goes up for a shot in a 75-66 loss to the Clinton Yellowjackets at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite this past Friday. Stephens scored 20 points in the loss. 

 

BAUXITE – The Bauxite basketball teams got swept by visiting Clinton Friday evening in 5-4A Conference play at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite.

GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite senior Gracie McDade, 11, takes a shot in a 68-48 loss to the Clinton Lady Jackets this past Friday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. McDade had 12 points for the Lady Miners. 