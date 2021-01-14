HUNTER FERRELL

Bauxite sophomore Hunter Ferrell, 3, puts up a shot in a 49-27 loss to the Fountain Lake Cobras on the road Tuesday. Ferrell scored nine points in the loss. 

Returning from a three-week break due to COVID-19 quarantine at other schools, the Bauxite Miners returned to action this past Tuesday, falling hard on the road to the Fountain Lake Cobras, 49-27. Full story is in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

