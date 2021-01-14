Returning from a three-week break due to COVID-19 quarantine at other schools, the Bauxite Miners returned to action this past Tuesday, falling hard on the road to the Fountain Lake Cobras, 49-27. Full story is in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Hornets place 7 on All-State team, 17 others honored
- Cobras cut down Miners after layoff
- Time change for Benton committee meetings
- Lifesavers wanted as BNFD seeks firefighters
- Bauxite High School, Miner Academy going virtual Thursday and Friday
- Harmony Grove 7th through 12th grades to go virtual through Jan. 25
- Benton nabs 1st Central win
- Hornets suffer 1st loss, cut down by Central
Most Popular
Articles
- Funeral details released for Bauxite teen killed Saturday
- Benton 9th grade facility delays opening
- Bauxite teen killed in Saturday crash
- Harmony Grove 7th through 12th grades to go virtual through Jan. 25
- Bauxite High School, Miner Academy going virtual Thursday and Friday
- Closures and detours in Bryant
- Total new cases up 1,268, combined deaths up 38
- CTE Center on target for August opening
- Total cases up 3,209, combined deaths up 40
- Total new cases up 2,944, combined deaths up 40
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.