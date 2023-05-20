MACY HOSKINS

Bryant senior Macy Hoskins takes a cut in an 8-5 win over the Cabot Lady Panthers Thursday at Farris Field in Conway. Hoskins hit a 3-run home run in the last inning to propel the Lady Hornets to the win, while also earning MVP honors. 

CONWAY – Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher has talked all tournament about her Lady Hornets showing grit and fighting to the end of each game. Playing some very close contests to reach the 6A State Tournament title game Thursday at the University of Central Arkansas’ Farris Field in Conway, the Central No. 2 seed Lady Hornets again fought until the very end. 

LEAH HICKS

Bryant junior Leah Hicks, right, celebrates after scoring a run with teammate Abby Gentry celebrating too in an 8-5 win over Cabot in the 6A state championship game Thursday at Farris Field in Conway. 
MACY HOSKINS

Bryant senior Macy Hoskins, right, is awarded the 6A State Tournament championship MVP after her 3-run home run in the top of the seventh put the Lady Hornets ahead for good in an 8-5 win over Cabot in the state title game at Farris Field in Conway. 
KADENCE ARMSTRONG

Bryant junior Kadence Armstrong throws a pitch in an 8-5 win over Cabot in the 6A state title game Thursday at Farris Field in Conway. Armstrong earned the win pitching two shutout innings. 
KLOIE LOVELL

Bryant sophomore Kloie Lovell slides in safely for the first run of the game in the Lady Hornets 8-5 victory over Cabot in the 6A state title game Thursday at Farris Field in Conway. 
ABBY GENTRY

Bryant senior Abby Gentry picks off a runner at first base from her knees in the Lady Hornets 8-5 win over Cabot Thursday at Farris Field. 
BRYANT SOFTBALL CHAMPS

The Bryant Lady Hornets won the 6A state championship after defeating Central Conference rival Cabot Lady Panthers 8-5 Thursday at Farris Field in Conway. 

