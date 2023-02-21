BENTON SOUTH CHAMPS

The Benton Lady Panthers celebrate their 5A South Conference championship after a 62-30 win over the Sheridan Lady Jackets at Benton Arena. Benton improves to 22-3 overall, 14-0 in the South going into senior night today vs. Lakeside. 

BENTON – For the first time since 2013, the Benton Lady Panthers are conference champions. On Friday, the Lady Panthers romped second-place Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets 62-30 to clinch the 5A South Conference title at Benton Arena, while improving to 14-0 in league play with two games remaining. Overall, the Lady Panthers move to 22-3 overall and take the South No. 1 seed into the 5A State Tournament to be played in Pine Bluff next week. 

ASHLEY WALLACE

Benton junior Ashley Wallace, right, works down low in a 62-30 win over the Sheridan Yellowjackets Friday at Benton Arena. Wallace scored two points with six rebounds and three assists in the win, which clinched the 5A South Conference title. 

Recommended for you