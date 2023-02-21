BENTON – For the first time since 2013, the Benton Lady Panthers are conference champions. On Friday, the Lady Panthers romped second-place Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets 62-30 to clinch the 5A South Conference title at Benton Arena, while improving to 14-0 in league play with two games remaining. Overall, the Lady Panthers move to 22-3 overall and take the South No. 1 seed into the 5A State Tournament to be played in Pine Bluff next week.
“We’ve had a few runner-ups and several third-place finishes,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley explained. “It’s nice to be the top one again and get that 1 seed going into the state tournament.”
It was also Benton’s 12th straight win, taking 19 of their last 20 going into tonight’s senior night against Lakeside at Benton Arena. The Lady Panthers wrap the regular season Thursday in a makeup game, hosting Texarkana.
This past Friday, Sheridan (14-8, 11-3) held 2-0, 5-4 and 8-6 leads after freshman Lilly Reid’s threes, but Benton senior Alyssa Houston’s short jumper tied things at 8-all with 3:21 left in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers never looked back. Senior Presley Chism found Houston down low for another layup and Chism herself hit a three assisted by junior Ashley Wallace for the 13-8 Benton advantage after one.
“We played really well defensively,” Chumley said. “We keyed on their two top players, who had come in hot. We held the (Brooklyn) Rowe girl to five and (Kayden) Porter to 17. We knew if we could hold those two down, they’d have a tough time scoring.”
The Lady Jackets missed a couple of free throws to start the second and Houston had an and-1 layup and free throw for the 16-8 lead. Another three by Reid and Porter’s and-1 foul brought Sheridan within 16-14, but Benton senior Addison Davis nailed a three assisted by senior Zayyah Bufford to start 13-0 run to end the half. Houston capped it with two straight buckets assisted by Bufford for the 29-14 Lady Panther lead at the half.
Benton poured it on in the third quarter, getting up 44-23 after senior Madison McIntire’s bucket and taking a 49-25 lead after another McIntire basket going into the fourth quarter. Porter had an 8-footer and 3-pointer to get Sheridan within 20, 50-30, with just over three minutes remaining, but Benton responded with a 9-0 run capped by a Chism three assisted by junior Brynn Barbaree.
Houston was trouble down low for Sheridan and led the Lady Panthers with 18 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
“She’s so physical, has a great first step, knows how to get by people,” Chumley said of Houston. “She’ll embarrass you in the weight room. She’s got all the tools, and the strength and determination to go with it. Sometimes we’ll go several trips (down the court) not getting it to her, and that’s just not being very smart. We have other kids that can score, but she’s got to get her touches, especially down the stretch. Get her as many touches as possible.”
Houston’s big inside presence also helped Benton outboard Sheridan 39-23.
“They don’t have a true post presence and we have a monster in there,” Chumley said. “We knew if we could get them to take tough shots and miss, we could clean those boards up and get us some extra possessions and transition stuff.”
McIntire followed with 12 points, five rebounds and two steals, Chism had 11 points and three steals and Davis had nine points and two rebounds.
Bufford had seven points, five rebounds and four assists, sophomore McCartney Asher had three points and Wallace had two points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Lady Panthers shot just 23 of 62 (37 percent), including 7 of 26 (27 percent) from 3-point range, but held Sheridan to just 11 of 38 (29 percent) from the field and forced 19 Lady Jacket turnovers to just eight for Benton.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well, but defensively the plan worked and we were able to build the lead each quarter,” Chumley said. “We have to get in better rhythm sometimes. We take some out of rhythm shots and don’t work it as clean as I want sometimes. We can get away with poor shooting if our defense is really good, and that’s happened a few times. The nights we shoot it well, I think we could beat just about anybody.”
Benton will look to sweep the South this week to keep momentum going into the state tourney. The Lady Panthers have outscored their league opponents 868 - 481, or an average of 62.0 - 34.4, for the 14 games. Benton has had five games holding their South foes to under 30 points in a contest.
Though there are still issues to address, Chumley is happy with how his team is performing late in the season.
“We’re looking forward to it,” he said of taking the 1 seed. “We’re excited about how we’re playing.”