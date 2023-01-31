JOSEPH NELSON

Bryant junior Joseph Nelson, 22, goes up for a shot in a 47-43 overtime loss to the Conway Wampus Cats at Hornet Arena in Bryant this past Friday. Nelson scored eight points with 11 rebounds in the defeat.

BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets could not hit free throws down the stretch in a 47-43 overtime loss to the Conway Wampus Cats and the No. 2 in the state, top-25 in the nation (maxpreps.com) Lady Cats were too much for the Lady Hornets this past Friday at Hornet Arena in Bryant, leading to a 66-35 Bryant defeat in 6A Central Conference action. 

AUSTYN OHOLENDT

Bryant sophomore Austyn Oholendt, 12, puts up a shot in a 66-35 loss to Conway this past Friday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Oholendt led the Lady Hornets with 11 points. 

