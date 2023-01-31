BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets could not hit free throws down the stretch in a 47-43 overtime loss to the Conway Wampus Cats and the No. 2 in the state, top-25 in the nation (maxpreps.com) Lady Cats were too much for the Lady Hornets this past Friday at Hornet Arena in Bryant, leading to a 66-35 Bryant defeat in 6A Central Conference action.
In the nightcap, the Hornets were down 35-31 to the Cats with 4:23 left in regulation, but made a little run to take a lead. Freshman RJ Young scored a bucket, but a missed Hornet free throw later on the front end of a 1-and-1 stalled the score at 35-33 Conway with just under three minutes to go.
Bryant junior Joseph Nelson hit 1 of 2 free throws to get the Hornets within one, 35-34, before sophomore Elem Shelby hit a huge three put Bryant ahead 37-35 with a minute and a half to go.
Both Conway and Bryant took turns missing the front end of a 1-and-1 allowing the Hornets to keep their two-point lead, but the Wampus Cats tied things up at 37-all after senior RJ Patton sank two straight freebies with 12.8 seconds remaining. Shelby’s last-second attempt was no good forcing overtime.
It would be a competitive OT. Conway (14-8, 3-3) held a 41-38 lead after Colen Thompson’s steal and bucket with three minutes to go before Bryant junior Trent Ford tied things with a three at the 2:43 mark. A Conway bucket and another Ford basket kept things tied at 43-all, but two straight misses from the charity stripe for Bryant (17-7, 2-4) with 1:29 to go and a 3-pointer by Conway’s Kaleb Moody put the Cats ahead for good.
It was a close game throughout as Conway led 11-9 after one quarter and was up 20-14 with 2:55 left to go in the first half before Bryant closed the gap on junior Drake Fowler’s 1 of 2 free throws and junior TJ Lindsey’s short jumper with the Wampus Cats leading 20-17 at the break.
It was the start of the third quarter when it looked like the Hornets would run away with it. Fowler’s two free throws started a 10-0 run capped by Shelby’s three assisted by Ford for the 27-20 Bryant advantage with 3:37 left in the quarter. But, Conway responded with a 9-0 run the rest of the frame to take a 29-27 leading into the fourth.
Neither team shot well, with the Hornets hitting 14 of 46 (30 percent) from the field and the Cats 16 of 53 (30 percent). Bryant outrebounded Conway by one, 36-35, but 10 of 22 free throws for the game, including 6 of 15 in the second half and overtime, didn’t do the Hornets any favors. Bryant also turned it over 16 times, 10 in the second half and OT, to Conway’s 11 for the game.
Ford led the Hornets with 10 points, with Fowler adding nine points and four steals. Nelson had eight points and 11 rebounds, with Shelby also scoring eight with five rebounds. Both Young and Lindsey had four points and seven rebounds each for Bryant.
In the first game on the night, Bryant junior Brilynn Findley tied it at 2-all with a layup, but Conway went on an 11-0 run and never looked back in their 66-35 win. It was Bryant’s third straight loss going through the fearsome threesome of the state’s top three squads - Cabot (3), North Little Rock (1) and Conway (2).
The Lady Cats (19-5, 5-1) led 21-6 after one quarter, but Bryant (13-7, 2-4) made a little run halfway through the second quarter. Down 25-8, Bryant junior Lauren Lain’s 1 of 2 free throws started a 7-0 run she capped with a steal and a layup for the 25-15 deficit with 3:04 left in the first half. But, Conway finished the quarter on another 11-0 run to lead 36-15 at intermission.
The Lady Cats started the third on a 5-0 run, making it 16-0 from the first half, before Lain’s 5-footer and senior Emileigh Muse’s bucket made it a 41-19 game at the 5:14 mark. But an 8-0 Conway run made it a 30-point game as Bryant trailed 55-28 going into the fourth, where the Lady Cats outscored the Lady Hornets 11-7.
It was Conway’s pressure giving Bryant fits as the Lady Hornets turned it over 25 times to Conway’s 15. Bryant shot 14 of 38 (37 percent) from the field to Conway’s 27 of 50 (54 percent). Conway outrebounded Bryant 29-19.
Sophomore Austyn Oholendt led Bryant with 11 points, with Findley (five rebounds, three steals) and Lain (four rebounds, three steals) scoring nine points each.
Bryant is back in action on Friday, hosting the Jonesboro Hurricane in more 6A Central action at Hornet Arena.