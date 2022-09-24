GRACIE BROWN

Bryant sophomore Gracie Brown spikes a ball in a match earlier this season. Brown led Bryant with seven kills and two blocks in a 3-0 sweep to Conway on Thursday in Bryant.

In a tough matchup against the No. 3 team in the state, the Bryant Lady Hornets would fall to the Conway Lady Wampus Cats in a 3-0 sweep. Conway won 25-12 and 25-14 before the Lady Hornets fought to the wire in the third set, dropping a 26-24 decision.