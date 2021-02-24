FAITH ROBINSON

Bauxite senior Faith Robinson takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Robinson scored a career-high 16 points in a 57-36 loss to De Queen in the quarterfinals of the 7-4A District Tournament Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite.

The Bauxite Lady Miners fell 57-36 to the De Queen Lady Leopards Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 7-4A District Tournament at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you