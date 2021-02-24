The Bauxite Lady Miners fell 57-36 to the De Queen Lady Leopards Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 7-4A District Tournament at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Boil order issued for Benton residents
- Mandatory boil order issued for Benton residents
- County judge provides water update
- Benton Battling Water Crisis
- Broken hydrant causes low water pressure
- Benton PD seek missing teen
- Saline County reported third highest snow fall
- Water emergency declared
- Depth, versatility abound for Benton baseball
- Benton man dead in weekend crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.