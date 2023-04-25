WHITE HALL – The White Hall Bulldogs would come back on the Benton Panthers for a 5-3 win in White Hall this past Friday in 5A South Conference action, snapping the Panthers nine-game league win streak and five-game streak overall. The Panthers (13-7, 9-3) stay in second in the South behind top team Texarkana (11-1), but the conference got a lot closer with Lakeside (10-4), which Benton swept, and Sheridan (8-4), Benton’s final conference opponent, on their heels.
Defense does in Panthers on South road
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 'From homeowner to homeless': Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park residents ousted after city buys land
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Quorum Court library resolution packs courtroom
- Nominations open for 2023 Best of Saline County readers' choice awards
- Library, community respond to QC resolution
- Battle over books comes to Saline County
- Armstrong strong-arms Tigers with perfect game
- Bryant no-hits Hurricane in rout
- Panthers pound Bulldogs at home
- Bryant School Board honors Teacher of the Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.