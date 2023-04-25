PANTHER LOGO

WHITE HALL – The White Hall Bulldogs would come back on the Benton Panthers for a 5-3 win in White Hall this past Friday in 5A South Conference action, snapping the Panthers nine-game league win streak and five-game streak overall. The Panthers (13-7, 9-3) stay in second in the South behind top team Texarkana (11-1), but the conference got a lot closer with Lakeside (10-4), which Benton swept, and Sheridan (8-4), Benton’s final conference opponent, on their heels. 

Tags

Recommended for you