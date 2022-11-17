ABBY BEENE

Bauxite senior Abby Beene, 3, takes a shot in a 54-17 win over Cutter Morning Star in Hot Springs Tuesday. Beene’s 24 points outscored the Lady Eagles as Bauxite improved to 3-0 on the season. 

While the Cutter Morning Star Lady Eagles hung in the first quarter to visiting Bauxite, the Lady Miners would run away from CMS the rest of the way in Hot Springs Tuesday. Bauxite led 13-8 after the first quarter but would dominate defensively the rest of the way to claim a 54-17 victory.