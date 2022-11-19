For the first time since 2019, the Benton Panthers are heading back to the 6A state semifinals. Hosting the West No. 3 seed Lake Hamilton Wolves, 55-21 victors over Searcy in the first round and picked by many to beat Benton, the East No. 2 seed Panthers won in emphatic fashion. Benton would blank the Wolves 31-0 after some chatter that the Panthers would not be able to advance in these playoffs because of lack of defense. The Panthers most definitely proved the skeptics wrong on Friday night at Everett Field in Benton.
“We’ve been told we’re not very good on defense by a lot of people,” Benton Coach Brad Harris, the Panther defensive coordinator before taking over the helm several years ago, said. “A lot of people put up some bulletin board material for us and our guys see that. They came out to play (Friday).
“We know what Lake Hamilton’s about. We’ve played them in conference and beat them three or four years now, two for conference championships, so we know what the 6A West is about. We knew what we were in for and our guys stepped up. Really, really proud of them.”
With the win, the Panthers’ eighth straight since falling to Catholic in Week 3, Benton (9-2) will now hit the road to face the Greenwood Bulldogs (9-2), the West No. 1 seed handling Russellville 42-7 on Friday.
“Our guys want to play Greenwood at Greenwood,” Harris said. “I’m not trying to be arrogant or cocky, but we knew the road we had to take. We’ll make the trip up there, we’ve done it before. We haven’t beat them there, they’re really good at home and we know that, but we’ll get them (Panthers) ready before Friday. We’ll have a good week this week and they’ll be focused up.”
As far as Friday’s game vs. the Wolves, the Panther defense held Lake Hamilton to just 191 total yards in the shutout, with the offense rolling up 384 on the Wolves, with Benton scoring early and often.
Lake Hamilton would get into Panther territory but turned it over on downs on their first drive of the game, and a usually quick-hitting Benton offense would take its time on its first drive behind junior 4-star running back Braylen Russell, and junior quarterback Cline Hooten and sophomore receiver Maddox Davis. The Panthers would march down the field in 15 plays, none going for more than 8 yards, converting a fourth down and three third downs, with the final one resulting in a 6-yard Russell TD run for the early 7-0 lead after senior kicker Lucas Wilbur’s point-after with 2:44 left in the first. The drive went 79 yards in 5:57, more resembling the running Wolves. It would be 7-0 Benton after one quarter.
The Panther D forced a three-and-out and punt and Benton got back on the board. Hooten hit Davis for two 25-yard gains and Russell capped a 9-play, 68-yard drive with a 3-yard TD for the 14-0 advantage with 9:39 left in the first half.
Another forced punt and the Panthers called a changeup on offense. Hooten hit Davis for 18 yards before senior receiver Logan Owen got open with Hooten hitting him in the middle of the field for 62 yards to pay dirt for the 21-0 advantage with 7:06 left in the second quarter.
“Offensively we did a heck of a job running the football and Cline Hooten did a great job of managing the game for us, hit some big plays,” Harris said. “Logan Owen, a kid coming off an MCL tear, comes back and catches a big ball for us. Maddox Davis, a little sophomore, did a great job. I’m just real proud of our team right now.”
The Wolves responded with a long drive and would get down to the Benton 1-yard line, but Lake Hamilton’s Justin Crutchmer was stuffed for a loss on fourth-and-goal for another turnover on downs.
Hooten really committed his only mistake of the game when he threw it for an interception on the next series, picked off by Wolves defensive back Caleb Waller, but was very efficient overall. Other than the pick, Hooten made the Wolves pay for stacking the box against Russell and Benton’s veteran offensive line. The junior QB was 23 of 28 for 264 yards, both completions and yards season-highs, with a TD and a pick.
“He played well. I’m proud of him,” Harris said. “He’s come a long way. There’s a lot of people that have second-guessed him all year long. We stayed on him, coached him hard and he’s responded. I’m real proud what he’s accomplishing for us right now. He’s been a key for us. Cline Hooten is our starting quarterback and he’s doing a good job for us.”
Benton held that 21-0 lead at the half and it did not take the Panthers long to get back to their scoring ways. After they had to punt on their first series of the half, Lake Hamilton quarterback Easton Hurley coughed it up back to Benton at the Wolves 28-yard line. A Russell run, a 10-yard first down pass from Hooten to Owen and two more Russell runs resulted in a 10-yard TD and 28-0 lead with 8:25 left in the third quarter.
The Wolves turned it over on downs once again and the Panthers had their longest drive (plays and time) of the season. They would go 20 plays for 74 yards in 7:44 which was capped by junior Garrett Honeycutt’s 36-yard field goal for the 31-0 lead early in the fourth quarter, which would stick until the end.
It was not all good for Benton. After Lake Hamilton senior Wyatt Wolf returned the ensuing kickoff, he would have to be taken off the field via stretcher. It was on that same drive that Benton senior defenders Chris Barnard and Hunter Goodwin were injured on the same play, both being taken away by stretcher, as well. While all three were listed as more precautionary reasons for the stretcher, not enough is known at this point.
“Chris had a little bit of weakness,” Harris explained. “He wasn’t having any tingling or anything like that. Very precautionary with him. I don’t know if he’ll play next week. Hunter had a neck injury earlier in the year that cost him five weeks. He’s having the same symptoms. That’s football and where we’re at right now.”
Davis would finish with 11 catches for 114 yards, with Owen adding seven for an even 100 yards and a TD. Russell bruised his way to 96 yards and three TDs on 21 carries.
Friday’s semifinals appearance for Harris marks his fourth since taking over as the head man in 2016, including two runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019.
“I said when I took the job at Benton I want to be a Thanksgiving week team every year,” the Coach said. “I think you’re a dominant team as a program if you can make it. We’ve been out the last two years with COVID in 2020 (Benton had to forfeit its first-round game due to too many cases) and last year we just dropped the ball and didn’t get it done (in a loss to Marion at home). This year they got after it, got challenged a lot and showed up.”
Friday’s semis kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Greenwood.