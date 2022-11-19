CHRIS BARNARD

Benton senior safety Chris Barnard, 35, defends a pass intended for Lake Hamilton’s Justin Crutchmer in a 31-0 Panther win in the 6A state quarterfinals at Everett Field. 

For the first time since 2019, the Benton Panthers are heading back to the 6A state semifinals. Hosting the West No. 3 seed Lake Hamilton Wolves, 55-21 victors over Searcy in the first round and picked by many to beat Benton, the East No. 2 seed Panthers won in emphatic fashion. Benton would blank the Wolves 31-0 after some chatter that the Panthers would not be able to advance in these playoffs because of lack of defense. The Panthers most definitely proved the skeptics wrong on Friday night at Everett Field in Benton. 